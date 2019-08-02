App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Virat Kohli stirs further controversy by posting ‘Squad’ pic without Rohit Sharma

The Indian cricket team is currently in the United States of America where they will be competing against the West Indies beginning with a three-match T20I series starting on August 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just days after rubbishing rumours about an alleged rift between himself and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, India cricket captain Virat Kohli has stirred further controversy by posting a picture captioned ‘Squad’ on Twitter with Rohit conspicuously absent.



Reports about an alleged rift between Kohli and Sharma first surfaced after India’s World Cup 2019 campaign ended with a semi-final defeat against eventual runners-up New Zealand.

Close

Sharma then added fuel to the rumours when it emerged that he has unfollowed the Indian skipper’s spouse, Anushka Sharma, on Instagram. Sharma has not been following Kohli for quite some time on Instagram.

related news

However, Kohli was quick to dismiss these rumours calling them “baffling” and “ridiculous” in his press conference prior to the team’s departure for the US.

Kohli’s recent picture captioned ‘Squad’ with Rohit noticeably absent led to many fans raising concerns about the team spirit and asking why the vice-captain is missing.



One fan was quick to point out how both players have been missing in each other's recent social media activity.



Rohit had earlier taken to the social media platform posting a picture with a cryptic caption saying, “I don't just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country."



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #cricket #India

