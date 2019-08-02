Virat Kohli stirs further controversy by posting ‘Squad’ pic without Rohit Sharma

Just days after rubbishing rumours about an alleged rift between himself and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, India cricket captain Virat Kohli has stirred further controversy by posting a picture captioned ‘Squad’ on Twitter with Rohit conspicuously absent.

The Indian cricket team is currently in the United States of America where they will be competing against the West Indies beginning with a three-match T20I series starting on August 3.

Reports about an alleged rift between Kohli and Sharma first surfaced after India’s World Cup 2019 campaign ended with a semi-final defeat against eventual runners-up New Zealand.

Sharma then added fuel to the rumours when it emerged that he has unfollowed the Indian skipper’s spouse, Anushka Sharma, on Instagram. Sharma has not been following Kohli for quite some time on Instagram.

However, Kohli was quick to dismiss these rumours calling them “baffling” and “ridiculous” in his press conference prior to the team’s departure for the US.

Kohli’s recent picture captioned ‘Squad’ with Rohit noticeably absent led to many fans raising concerns about the team spirit and asking why the vice-captain is missing.



Hey @imVkohli if everything is alright with in your team and dressing room, why every time you post a pic with team members @ImRo45 always go missing?? #RohitSharma #ViratKohli — Gaurav Varmani (@gauravvarmani) August 2, 2019





where is @ImRo45 Y u r doing politics @BCCI after Graig chapel virat ND shashtri will be responsible for poor performance of Indian cricket

— silent (@jiteshkumar114) August 2, 2019

One fan was quick to point out how both players have been missing in each other's recent social media activity.



No Rohit in Virat's posts...

No Virat in Rohit's posts... And Virat says it's baffling, there's no truth in news of rift.. — Sujith Kolap (@KolapSujith) August 2, 2019





With your and @ImRo45 every pic it is getting evident that there are indeed 2 camps in team, not seen shikhar or rishabh in ur pics and Rahul n Bhuvi in his pics. You both can give interviews that all is well but action speaks louder than words. Ur egos will break the no. 1 team.

— Vishal Shukal (@vss80) August 2, 2019

Rohit had earlier taken to the social media platform posting a picture with a cryptic caption saying, “I don't just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country."