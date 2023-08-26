Virat Kohli shares yo-yo test score of 17.2, BCCI sends reminder to players

Virat Kohli had shared his yo-yo test score on Thursday with the caption that read, "The happiness of finishing the yo-yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done," thereby bettering the benchmark of 16.5.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent out a verbal reminder for players of the Indian men's cricket team after former captain Virat Kohli shared his yo-yo test score of 17.2 as a story on his Instagram handle, an Indian Express report said.

"Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," a BCCI official said.

Kohli had shared his yo-yo test score on Thursday with the caption that read, "The happiness of finishing the yo-yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done," thereby bettering the benchmark of 16.5.

India's six-day preparatory camp in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup began on Thursday and on Friday, most of the leading players sweated it out in all three departments on the outskirts of the city.

Some of the players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Prasidh Krishna who were part of the side that won the T20I series in Ireland 2-0 are likely to join the squad for the camp, soon.

India will take on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup in Pallekele on September 2. Unlike last year, the 2023 edition of the tournament will be played in a 50-over format.

In addition to India and Pakistan, Nepal are the third team in the group. The top two teams will qualify for the Super 4 stage of the competition.

