Virat Kohli reveals why his father has always been his 'Super Hero'

India captain Virat Kohli on October 26 said his career path became simple due to decisions taken by his father, whom he termed as his "super hero" in real life.

"My father till the time he was in this world he has been always been my superhero," Kohli said when asked who was his 'super hero' in real life.

"Many people can inspire or motivate you, but when someone sets an example in front of you, the impact is different. The examples he (my father) set in front of me.. like when I was playing cricket when I was young...the decisions he took with regard to my career. Due to his personality and decisions, my focus always remained that I will go ahead on the basis of hard work and not by any other way," Kohli, one of the most a successful batsman of the modern era, recollected.

He was speaking after launching an animated series 'Super V' based on Kohli himself, which will be aired on Star Sports Network, Star Plus and Disney from November 5.