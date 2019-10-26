App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Virat Kohli reveals why his father has always been his 'Super Hero'

"My father till the time he was in this world he has been always been my superhero," Kohli said when asked who was his 'super hero' in real life.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India captain Virat Kohli on October 26 said his career path became simple due to decisions taken by his father, whom he termed as his "super hero" in real life.

"My father till the time he was in this world he has been always been my superhero," Kohli said when asked who was his 'super hero' in real life.

"Many people can inspire or motivate you, but when someone sets an example in front of you, the impact is different. The examples he (my father) set in front of me.. like when I was playing cricket when I was young...the decisions he took with regard to my career. Due to his personality and decisions, my focus always remained that I will go ahead on the basis of hard work and not by any other way," Kohli, one of the most a successful batsman of the modern era, recollected.

Also Read | Anil Kumble agrees with Indian captain Virat Kohli's idea of having five permanent Test centres

He was speaking after launching an animated series 'Super V' based on Kohli himself, which will be aired on Star Sports Network, Star Plus and Disney from November 5.

"Because of this, he has been my super hero. Due to his personality and decisions, my career path became simple that I had to move ahead only by working hard..If I succeed then it was written in my destiny, if it was not there, then I was not good enough....after that I stopped making excuses, and I think it happened because of him, as things happened in front of me and so he is my Super Hero (sic)," added the India captain.

First Published on Oct 26, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #cricket #Virat Kohli

