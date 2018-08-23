Virat Kohli regains top spot in ICC Test rankings; Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah move up

Virat Kohli regained the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen after leading India to a victory at Trent Bridge with 97 in the first innings and 103 in the second innings.

Kohli’s knock gave India its first victory in the test match series against England and also pushed his rating points to 937, his highest tally till now. This leaves him just one point short of the all-time top 10 in ranking points, led by Don Bradman with 961 points.

The Indian captain had lost his top spot to the Aussie skipper Steve Smith after a disappointing performance in the second test against England.

Kohli’s 200 runs in the match meant that he became the first captain to score 200 runs or more in a winning cause for the seventh time. He is followed by Bradman and Ricky Ponting, who have achieved the feat six times.

Another impressive performance in the match came from Hardik Pandya, who scored a quickfire 50 in the second innings and picked up five wickets in the first innings. He moved up 27 places to number 17 in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders.

India were able to turn the tide in the third test of the England tour after posting 329 runs on the board in the first innings led by Kohli’s 97 and Rahane’s 81. Pandya’s five wickets in six overs helped restrict England to 161.

In the second innings India were able to repeat its good batting performance and posted a mammoth total of 521 for England to chase. Ben Stokes and Jos Butler put on a valiant but in the end England fell short. The returning Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer among the Indian bowlers, his five wickets in the second innings helped him move up to the 37spot in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers with just four tests under his belt.