Virat Kohli picked over Steve Smith as captain of Ricky Ponting's Test team of the decade

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was named captain in a 'Test team of the Decade' picked up former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on December 30. The Aussie picked four Englishmen, three Australians and one each from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and India in his side.

Kohli has enjoyed another fruitful year in both Test and ODIs and finishes the year as the No. 1 batsman in both formats.

Surprisingly, Ponting included four England players starting with opener Alaistair Cook, all-rounder Ben Stokes and the lethal pace pairing of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. The former Australian captain also named his compatriots David Warner, Steve Smith and spinner Nathan Lyon in his 'Team of the Decade.'

"Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun," Ponting wrote on his twitter handle.



"This would be my Test team of the 2010's: David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Kumar Sangakkarra (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson."

Kohli has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).

The 31-year-old from Delhi, who averages more than 50 in all formats, is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21,444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357).

The India skipper, who has scored runs all around the world, ended 2019 as the leading run-getter. Kohli holds the number one position in both the ICC Test and ODI batting charts.

Kohli was also named captain of the Test XI of the decade by Cricket Australia's official news website.