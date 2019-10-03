App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Virat Kohli meets fan who has 15 tattoos of the skipper

Hailing from a village near Behrampur in Ganjam district of Odisha, Behera has a huge permanent tattoo of Kohli’s first name and jersey no. 18 on his back

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Virat Kohli may not have had much to do as Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal dominated proceedings on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa, but the Indian skipper was still bowled over by a die-hard fan with 15 tattoos of his cricketing god on his body.

Odisha’s Pintu Behera has been following his idol for 30 matches now and finally got the attention of India’s most successful Test captain at Visakhapatnam on October 2. Behera met Kohli following the post-match press conference on Day 1 of the Test and was all smiles after getting a warm-hug from his idol.

Hailing from a village near Behrampur in Ganjam district of Odisha, Behera has a huge permanent tattoo of Kohli’s first name and jersey no. 18 on his back. He has also inscribed the various landmarks in Kohli’s career on his back, such as the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win, 2013 Arjuna Award and the 2017 Padma Shri.

Close

In all, Behera has 15 tattoos of Kohli, including iconic moments from the batting maestro's stellar career so far. His front torso has tattoos of Virat with a bowed head paying respect to Sachin Tendulkar after a half-century against Pakistan in Kolkata, Kohli blowing a kiss to wife Anushkha Sharma, one from Kohli’s under-19 World Cup days, etc.

“He is no less than a god for me, and this is my way of showing respect to him,” said the 31-year-old contractor told The Hindu. Behera has spent nearly Rs 1 lakh to get the 15 tattoos inked on his body.

Explaining his obsession with the batting icon, Behera says he first became a die-hard Kohli fan after watching the ‘Run-Machine’ pick apart Lasith Malinga who was considered to be one of the most-feared ODI bowlers back then. Since 2016, Behera has been making it a point to attend every match featuring Kohli within India in the hope of one day meeting his idol.

“That was when I decided that I will do this. But back then, I didn’t have the money. So I started saving and got the tattoos done one by one,” he explained to the newspaper. Behera who fulfilled his dream of getting to meet Kohli in person now says his ultimate dream is to see Kohli lift the 2023 World Cup and have that momentous occasion inked as his next tattoo.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 02:13 pm

