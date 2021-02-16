Virat Kohli may face one-match ban for heated exchange with umpire over Joe Root appeal

Indian captain Virat Kohli may face a one-match ban for a heated exchange with umpire Nitin Menon, reports said on February 16. The argument erupted after Kohli's English counterpart Joe Root was given not-out following a close LBW appeal.

The ICC Code of Conduct mandates issuance of "one to four demerit points" to a player for "dissenting at an umpire's decision". The number of demerit points would depend on whether Kohli is found guilty of Level 1 or Level 2 offence.

A player charged with four demerit points is penalised with a ban of one game.

Kohli already has two demerit points to his name, reported India TV, adding that if he is found guilty of violating the code of conduct through his argument with Menon, he may end up being banned for one match.

According to Article 2.8 in the ICC’s Code of Conduct, "the violation of rules include “arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the umpire about his/her decision."

The controversy surrounding Root erupted on February 15, on Day 3 of India vs England 2nd Test match. At fag end of the day, an off-spinner from Axar Patel struck the pads of Root, prompting the Indian fieldsmen to go for an appeal.

Menon, the on-field umpire, ruled not-out. Unconvinced, Kohli decided to review the decision. The DRS call was not in India's favour as the ball, despite hitting the pads within the zones of stump, was pitched outside off. The decision was left to the on-field umpire, who maintained his original decision of not-out.

Kohli, during the match broadcast, was seen in a lengthy discussion with Menon following his decision. Visibly irked, he walked back to his fielding position while shaking his head as a mark of disappointment.

Former England captain Nasir Hussain condemned the Kohli for allegedly attempting to intimidate the umpire following the Root decision.

"It was odd that the India team and their captain took the full 15 seconds to work out whether to review or not. They weren’t actually sure what they were reviewing for," DailyMail quoted him as saying.

This was Kohli's second episode with Menon during the day. Earlier, when he was batting, the skipper was cautioned by the umpire for running on the center of the pitch.