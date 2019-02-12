Virat Kohli is destined for greatness: Kumar Sangakkara

For a quite a while now the debate has raged as to who is the greatest cricketer of all time. Former Sri Lankan captain and batting great Kumar Sangakkara shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with India Today throwing his weight behind current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"Everything about Virat's game stands out. I think he is head and shoulders above anyone else in world cricket today and I think going forward, he will be one of the greatest ever cricketers, if not the greatest ever," said the Sri Lankan great.

Kohli enjoyed a highly-productive 2018 which he capped by becoming the first-ever player to bag all three top Individual honours at the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards. The ‘Run-Machine’ as he is popularly called bagged the ICC Cricketer, Test and ODI player of the year awards which were announced last month.

In 2018 Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds and amassed 1,202 runs in 14 ODIs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He even scored 211 runs from 10 T20Is.

Meanwhile, Sangakarra’s former teammate Mahela Jayawardene praised Kohli’s ability to handle pressure both on and off the field as he captains the team of a cricket-mad nation of 1.3 billion. "It's not just about the ability Virat has but to understand the way to handle pressure not just on the field but also off the field and the expectations," said Jayawardene. "We grew up with Sachin who had to perhaps experience the same thing. And for the next generation, it's probably on Virat's shoulders."

Speaking about Kohli’s ability to taste success across formats without making drastic changes to his game, Sangakkara said, “He has this incredible knack of scoring runs and has a very, very solid method that he believes in. If you see the tempo which he bats with, it hardly changes. He does read the situation very well. He is a very passionate guy, you see that in his expressions on the field... it's the overall aspect of both the person and how he has sorted his batting and his attitude."

Considered part of the elite group also featuring Kiwi Kane Williamson, Australian Steve Smith and England's Joe Root, Kohli is currently the top ranked test as well as one-day batsman. He has 39 centuries from 222 ODIs and is behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who scored 49 centuries from 463 ODIs. Kohli also has 25 centuries to his name in the longest format of the game coming from 77 Tests.

Kohli will next be in action when India take on Australia who travel to the subcontinent for a two-match T20I series starting on February 24 followed by a five-match ODI series which begins on March 2.

(With inputs from Reuters)