Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Virat Kohli invites fans to click selfies with him at Madame Tussauds

Virat met the Madame Tussauds’ team for the sitting process in March

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Virat Kohli will soon join an esteemed company of sporting heroes like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Lionel Messi and David Beckham under the same roof as his wax statue gets unveiled at the famous Madame Tussauds museum in Delhi on June 6.

And for that, the Indian captain has extended an invitation to his fans with a video that he posted on Twitter. Kohli said: “Hey guys, are you ready for some selfies? You can now found me at Madame Tussauds, 6th June onwards. I am really excited to share this news with you. So come, bowl me out.”

Madame Tussauds is a museum which has statues of renowned people from the fields of entertainment, sports and politics under one roof. It was founded by wax sculptor Marie Tussauds in London and now there are smaller museums in other cities as well.

Virat met the Madame Tussauds’ team for the sitting process in March, where some talented and renowned artists from London took over 200 measurements of the modern day run machine to create an authentic figure. About his inclusion at Madame Tussauds Delhi, Kohli said: "It's a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory."

Kohli has led India's Under-19 team to a World Cup win. He was also part of the 2011 World Cup winning side. He has also won the Arjuna award, ICC World Cricketer of the Year award as well as the Padma Shri awarded by the Government of India. His inclusion at the Madame Tussauds is just an extension of his superb journey so far. Way to go, Virat!
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 05:47 pm

tags #cricket #Sports #Virat Kohli

