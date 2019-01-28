Virat Kohli heaps praise on young Shubman Gill

Moneycontrol News

India won the third ODI against New Zealand by 7 wickets on January 28 and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing series.

Mohammed Shami was adjudged played of the match in the post match presentation ceremony for his brilliant spell of 9-0-41-3.

As Virtat Kohli was invited for post match quotes, the Indian skipper heaped praise for young Shubman Gill.



Virat Kohli: "Three clinical games for us. The relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19." #NZvIND

— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) January 28, 2019

Kohli said "Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19."

Gill was announced as replacement for KL Rahul but so far has not featured in three Indian wins. With India lapping the series early, Gill might get a chance in the fourth ODI to be played on January 31 at to be played at Hamilton.

It is not for the first time that the young prodigy has garnered praise from his seniors.

According to an article published on sportstar, Yuvraj Singh too had encouraging words for the Punjab batsman.

"He is a special talent. After a long time there is a young guy whose batting I like to watch. He is very exciting. After the 2019 World Cup, he can make it to the (Indian) side. He should represent India for a long time but it depends on how well he is looked after,” said Yuvraj.

Singh had praised Gill during a Ranji Trophy Group B match between Punjab and Bengal early in the Ranji season.

In another article on The Hindu, Amol Muzumdar has also praised the young stalwart.

“I was working with the Under-19 boys then,” says the former Mumbai run-machine. “I saw him bat in the nets for five minutes… I knew I was watching someone special.”

Gill was picked by KKR for the 2018 season of IPL and he did not disappoint. In just 13 league appearances Gill slammed 203 runs at a decent average of 33.83. Gill's strike rate during the season was an astounding 146.04.

Before IPL, the batsman had starred in India's successful U-19 World Cup campaign in New Zealand where he won the Player of the Tournament award. In the tournament he scored 372 runs at an average of 124.

Gill's first class numbers are equally staggering.

First Class matches: 9, Runs: 1089, Average: 77.78, Strike Rate: 77.28, Hundreds: 3, Fifties: 7, Highest: 268.

Surely, the young batsman is destined for greatness.