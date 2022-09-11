Virat Kohli ends drought: India breathes sigh of relief

After defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India are already out of the 2022 Asia Cup by the time their final match of the Super Fours begins. They are up against Afghanistan, a jaded side that had lost a high-intensity clash Sharjah the night before – and had to travel to Dubai to play India.

The match generates lukewarm interest. Rohit Sharma opts out. K.L. Rahul leads India instead. Rahul opens batting with Virat Kohli. They begin cautiously. Two overs pass. India are nine without loss.

***

Between 2016 and 2018, Kohli had ruled over Indian cricket – and the form spilled over to 2019 and early 2020: 4,246 runs at 63.37 in Test cricket may sound unbelievable, but even that pales in comparison with his ODI numbers over this period – 5,036 runs at 77.47, at a strike rate of 99. In T20 Internationals, too, he had got out only 32 times in 48 innings, which yielded an average of 55.56 and a decent-given-the-era strike rate of 142.

He had been breaking barriers in a way few had in the history of cricket. Then came COVID-19.

***

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a promising talent. On this night, he almost deceives Kohli with a crafty, slower ball. Kohli never times the hoick but picks up four fortunate runs. That remains his only boundary in the first five overs. Rahul opens up at the other end, picking up the odd boundary, outscoring Kohli 26 to 10.

On comes Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan’s most economical bowler of the tournament. Kohli reads the googly and biffs it to the long-off fence, sweeps for another four two balls later, and lofts the one after that over long-on for six.

The shackles have been broken. Rahul still leads, but by 26 to 25.

***

Kohli had not been the same cricketer when play resumed after the global lockdown. When the Indian Premier League (IPL) was held in the UAE that year, his struggles in the early stage were evident. On air, with millions tuned in, Sunil Gavaskar took a jibe based on a video of Anushka Sharma bowling to her husband that had surfaced during the lockdown.

The Indian cricketers left UAE for Australia, where they had to endure some of the most stringent quarantine rules in the world. Three 50s and a 40 in six limited-overs innings – all at quick pace – indicated a return to form.

But there were other matters to attend to. Kohli had announced that he would leave Australia after the first Test of the four-match series to be with his wife: they had been expecting a child.

Kohli was in control in that first Test match before a calling error from Ajinkya Rahane led to him being run out for 74. India were blown away in the second innings for 36 – their lowest score in Test cricket – and lost comfortably.

Kohli returned home amidst peculiar, misplaced allegations of “abandoning national duty”, setting an incredible example in a nation where paternity leaves are far from being mainstream.

***

In Dubai, Kohli takes 32 balls and survives a dropped catch to reach his 50 – in the 11th over. Following a bizarre six-out-six-out sequence, India are 125-2 after 13 overs. The stage is set for Kohli to cut loose, but he takes more time, for there is the still the Rashid Khan threat to deal with.

With 26 balls left in the innings, Kohli still needs 38. The nation sighs in acceptance – again – as that maiden T20I hundred (or the media-and-fans-approved version, the 71st international hundred) seems elusive even after 1,020 days.

Kohli steps out. Rashid, the genius, notices and improvises by holding the length back. Most would have played out the ball, but Kohli decides to go along with the shot. The six over long-on is almost certainly his shot of the night.

He goes after Fareed Ahmad next, with two delectable flicks that fetch him eight runs. He needs 23. India have three overs.

***

India demolished England in the spring of 2021 at home. They lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, but they took a 2-1 lead in the Test series on English soil.

Then a string of incidents followed. Kohli announced that he would step down as captain of the Indian Twenty20 Internationals side as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore. India had a disastrous outing at the T20 World Cup. Then Kohli was sacked unceremoniously as ODI captain. And finally, he resigned as Test captain, leaving an enviable legacy behind him.

No Indian captain has come remotely close to his records of 40 wins or – with a 10-match cut-off – his win-loss ratio of 2.352.

***

Farooqi now. Kohli flicks for two past mid wicket – he sweats profusely but does not tire despite the exhausting heat of Dubai – and reaches out to cream the next ball past point for four.

He again turns the ball past mid wicket and runs two. And then he slashes, but the edge flies over the fielder for four. A single takes him to 90. Two overs left.

***

Kohli’s form did not return. He struggled in the IPL, innings after innings. He tried. It had perhaps never been the burden of captaincy that had been affecting him. He stuttered in England. The runs never came.

Then, ahead of the Asia Cup, he opted out of the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours. Criticism followed, some of it from former cricketers. A year and a half after availing paternity leave, Kohli set another example by speaking up on mental health, by admitting to how the break had helped him feel free.

His first four outings yielded 35, 59 not out, 60, 0. He was still not back at his fluent best. There were glimpses of vintage Kohli in that 60, but the duck against Sri Lanka offset that. But finally, after ages – as he admitted later – he was in his zone.

***

Hotstar displays concurrent traffic real-time during live matches. As Kohli races into the 90s, that number soars towards eight million – only from India, only on web streaming. If one includes every country, every television set, and the number of people in front of every screen, that count would go up manifold.

Fareed bowls the 19th over. He does the logical thing by bowling as far away from Kohli as possible. Kohli, rolling back the years, bludgeons it past Farooqi. It is Kohli’s highest T20I score. He has also wiped four runs of the 10 he needed.

Farooqi changes line, length, everything. It is within Kohli’s reach, and shorter than the previous ball.

There are some shots where you know the outcome the moment bat hits ball. This was one of them.

A thousand and twenty days later, Kohli took his helmet off, looked up at the sky in gratitude, and kissed his wedding ring.

And India celebrated.

The Kohli of 2016 to 2018 is not back – yet. But there are enough indications that he has taken the first few steps towards that.