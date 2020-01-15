Virat Kohli captains ICC's ODI and Test teams of year; Jasprit Bumrah left out

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli capped off yet another impressive season in 2019, getting named as captain of both the International Cricket Council's ODI and Test teams of the year. Kohli led India to the summit of the newly inaugurated World Test Championship table, a position they still occupy despite playing three games fewer than Australia who occupy second spot. He also lead the Men in Blue to the ODI Cricket World Cup semi-finals last year where they lost to New Zealand in a match which was played over two days due to bad weather.

Kohli is joined by four other Indian teammates in the ICC Test and ODI Teams of the Year, but the most notable absentee was pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who was missing in action towards the latter half of the season due to a stress fracture.

In the Test team, Mayank Agarwal who hit two double hundreds, makes the cut after an impressive debut season for Team India. Rohit Sharma was named ODI player of the year and joined Kohli in the ODI squad along with Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

In Pics | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Highlights: Warner, Finch unbeaten tons crush IND by 10 wickets

Kohli enjoyed a tremendous run in both the formats in 2019. The 31-year-old hit his seventh Test double hundred on the way to a career-best unbeaten 254 against South Africa in October last year.

It was a breakthrough year for opener Agarwal, who smashed two double tons, one century and went beyond the fifty-run mark twice. He hit a career-best score of 243 against Bangladesh in November.

Limited overs vice-captain Rohit had a splendid ODI World Cup campaign, slamming a record five hundreds and a half century in the United Kingdom.

Kuldeep, too, enjoyed a memorable year as he joined the golden list of bowlers with two hat-tricks. The chinaman claimed his second ODI hat-trick of his career against the West Indies last month.

In the absence of Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Shami rose to the occasion making the best in the business hop, skip and jump with his pace, swing and bounce through the season. He scalped 42 wickets in 21 ODIs over the last 12 months.

The ICC's Teams of the Year 2019:

ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.