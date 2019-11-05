Virat Kohli Birthday: Indian cricket captain pens emotional letter to his 15-year-old self

Taking a trip down memory lane, Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a letter to his 15-year-old self on social media to remind the younger 'Chiku' to "cherish" his father and family, savour those parathas and follow his dreams.

After wishing his younger self a very happy birthday, Kohli in his letter says, "I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer to many of them. Because not knowing what's in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn."

He then goes on to implore the younger Virat to shower his late dad with lots of love, giving his warm hugs precedence over his refusal to buy the dreamy-eyed son a pair of shoes.



My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

These were among a plethora of thoughts that crossed his mind as Kohli turned 31 on November 5. The batting maestro dedicated quite a bit of its content to his late father Prem Kohli.

"I know you are thinking about those shoes dad did not give you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this," Kohli wrote.

On his father, the India captain continued, "I know he can seem strict at times. But that's because he wants the best for you.

"Tell Dad you love him. A lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often."

Prem Kohli was 54 when he died following a stroke, and his son, who would one day become the world's best batsman, was 18. It is well documented that a day after performing the last rites, Kohli turned up to score 90 odd runs and save his state team Delhi in a Ranji Trophy game.

Now an incredibly successful cricketer, ranked No.1 in both Tests and ODIs, Kohli, again going back in time, knows that he will have to face failures at some point.

"You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you will never forget to rise. And if at first you don't, try again."

"What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take what you have for granted.

"You will be loved by many, and will be disliked too. By some who won't even know you. Don't care about them. Keep believing in yourself.