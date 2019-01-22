Virat Kohli and his men dominate the ICC ODI Team of the Year

When it came to ODI cricket, Virat Kohli and his troops were in sublime form right through 2018-19 season. The year saw the Men in Blue win a ODI series against South Africa (5-1), retain the Asia Cup, defeat Windies at home (3-1) and then blank Australia (2-1) Down Under.

The great results in white-ball cricket has now seen Kohli and three other Indians being rewarded by being named in the annual ICC ODI team of the year.

The Indian skipper has been named as the captain of the team. He is being accompanied by Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, all of whom, like their skipper had a stellar 2018.

England too had a great run in ODIs last year and like India four Englishmen have found their name in the elite list. These players are Jonathan Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Ross Taylor, Mustafizur Rahman and Rashid Khan are the three other players who made it to the playing XI.

ICC ODI Team of the Year

Rohit Sharma (IND), Jonathan Bairstow (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Ross Taylor (NZ), Jos Buttler (ENG wk), Ben Stokes (ENG), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Rashid Khan (AFG), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND)