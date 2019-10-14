App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Virat Kohli a point away from numero uno spot in Test cricket

Australian batsman Steve Smith currently is the No.1 batsman in Test cricket with 937 rating points. Kohli has gained 37 points in past 2 Tests against South Africa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Captain Kohli playing in his 50th Test match as captain brought up his 26th Test hundred in the 109th over. Kohli took 173 balls to get his first century of 2019 and that took him joint-second with Ricky Ponting on the list of most 100s as Test Captain with 19 tons. (Image: AP)
After his career best show of 254* against South Africa at Pune this week, Indian skipper Virat Kohli reached within one point of being top-ranked Test batsman in the World.

Australian batsman Steve Smith currently is the No.1 batsman in Test cricket with 937 rating points. Kohli has gained 37 points in past 2 Tests against South Africa and now is just a point short to be on level terms with Smith. Kohli is already the No.1 ODI batsman in the world.

Another batsman has benefited from the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Indian opener Mayank Agarwal hit a double-hundred in the first Test at Vizag and followed that with another century at Pune. This has helped Mayank  break into the top 20.  Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, at fourth and ninth places respectively, are the other two Indian batsmen in the top 10.

Close

In bowling department, R Ashwin has made a leap of three spots to number seven while Bumrah continued to remain third in the bowlers' rankings.

Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is at number two behind West Indies skipper Jason Holder while Ashwin occupies the fifth place.

Kohli, who had dropped below 900 points after the first Test for the first time since January 2018, reached 936, a point less than his career-best rating achieved in August last year.

The number one ODI batsman thus has a chance to regain the top spot from Australia's Smith after the final Test in Ranchi.

(with PTI inputs)

 

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #cricket #ICC #Virat Kohli

