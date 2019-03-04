App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami tops the ICC ODI rankings

India's lead bowler Jhulan Goswami is now the No.1 ranked bowler in the world

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami on March 4, rose to the summit of the ICC women's rankings for ODI bowlers following her influential role in the team's series win over England recently. The 36-year-old Goswami, who last held the top spot in February 2017, finished with eight wickets in the series while helping her team reach second position in the eight-team championship that provides direct qualification berths to hosts New Zealand and four other top teams in the 2021 Women's World Cup.

The latest rankings update also takes into account performances of another ICC Women's Championship series in which defending champions Australia scored a facile 3-0 win over New Zealand to move closer to a direct berth as they are now at the top with 22 points from 12 matches.

India are second with 16 points from 15 matches while New Zealand are on 14 from 15. Reigning World champions England are behind South Africa in fifth position, with 12 points from as many matches.

Goswami, the most successful bowler in ODIs with 218 wickets, has inched closer to the record for the most number of days at the top. She has now been number one for 1873 days, with only retired Australia fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick having spent more time at the top, for 2113 days.

related news

Goswami's new-ball partner Shikha Pandey has gained 12 spots to reach fifth position after also finishing with eight wickets against England. It is for the first time in nine years that two India bowlers are in the top five after Goswami and Rumeli Dhar were in that bracket in 2010.

Stylish left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana, who is the leading run-scorer in the current edition of the ICC Women's Championship with 837 runs, has consolidated her position at the top with a career-best 797 points. The last time Indians topped both the batting and bowling lists was in March 2012, when Mithali Raj and Goswami led the tables.

In another important movement, Natalie Sciver has advanced 10 slots to reach a career-best fifth place after scoring 130 runs in the series, second only to Mandhana's 153.

Sciver's previous best was seventh position, in July 2017. Her compatriot Danielle Wyatt has gained seven slots to reach a career-best 34th position.

Other players to move up in the rankings update include Australia's Alyssa Healy (up one place to 15th) and Rachael Haynes (up seven places to 21st) and New Zealand's Sophie Devine (up two places to 10th) and Katie Perkins (up six places to 31st) among batters.

Among bowlers, Jess Jonnasen of Australia (up two places to second) and Sophie Ecclestone of England (up four places to 20th) are the notable movers while the all-rounders' list sees Sciver gain two places to fifth and Devine move up three places to seventh.

In an upcoming series starting March 16, England would be looking to overtake India with a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka, who are at the bottom of the table with only one win from 12 matches.

For Sri Lanka, captain and aggressive left-handed batter Chamari Athapaththu will be looking to get back into the top 10 from her present 11th position while former captain Inoka Ranaweera would be similarly hoping to improve her position from the 20th place which she currently occupies.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #cricket #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.