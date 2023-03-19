 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My confidence is high, I will play for India: UP Warriorz Simran Shaikh

Arun Janardhan
Mar 19, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

Fetching Rs 10 lakh at the 2023 WPL auction, Simran Shaikh was one of 87 players who were included in WPL teams for a total spend of just under Rs 60 crore. (Photo via Twitter/Firstpost/Sportspicz)

The start has not been perfect, but Simran Shaikh is already pretty sure that this is her stepping stone to getting into the Indian team.

The 21-year-old batter has scores of 0, 6, 9, 2 in her first six matches of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), in which she plays for the UP Warriorz (she did not bat in one match, and while she was in the Playing XI in Saturday’s match against the Mumbai Indians which UP Warriorz won with five wickets and three balls to spare, she didn't get to bat).

The team itself is in the middle of the points table, with three wins in six matches as of Sunday (March 19). But Shaikh’s is the kind of instant success story that cricket’s premier T20 league (first the IPL, now the WPL) churns out—whether or not it sustains is difficult to predict.

Born and brought up in Mumbai’s Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, Shaikh learnt to play cricket in the gullies of the neighbourhood, first watching others play and then joining them for fun. The fun soon turned into an obsession, as Shaikh progressively got better at belting the ball. Broken window panes and complains from the neighbours became the norm.