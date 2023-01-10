 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

ICC CEO ahead of first U-19 Women’s World Cup: 'Recent developments in Afghanistan are concerning'

Annesha Ghosh
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Plus, International Cricket Council CEO Geoff Allardice expects IPL-style women’s league in India to be a ‘huge step forward’ for the women’s game internationally.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is the only board to have ICC Full Member status without having an operational women's team in place. (File image: Reuters)

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) gears up to write a new chapter in the history of the game with the inaugural Women’s Under-19 World Cup this week, the global governing body of the sport revealed that “in terms of girls playing cricket in Afghanistan, there isn't activity at the moment”.

Four days before the first edition of an age-group women’s cricket world tournament kicks off, in South Africa, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice described “the recent developments” in Afghanistan, where the Taliban-led government banned women from higher education and employment in non-governmental groups in the past three weeks alone, as “concerning”.

Allardice confirmed that women’s cricket in the country, an ICC Full Member, remains in a state of complete inactivity.

“Obviously, the recent developments in Afghanistan are concerning,” Allardice said during a virtual media interaction organised by the ICC on Tuesday (January 10, 2022) when asked what it was doing to support female players in the country.

“Our board has been considering this issue and monitoring progress over the last 12 months or so, since the change of regime there,” he said. “It is a concern that the progress is not being made in Afghanistan and it's something our board will consider in its next meeting in March.”

In November, the ICC's Afghanistan Working Group (AWG) had communicated to the governing body's board that the country’s government reiterated its pledge to "fully respect and comply" with the ICC constitution, including agreeing "in principle" to support the development of women's cricket.