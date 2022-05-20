Two new teams finishing as top-2 in the IPL league stage has been amazing, says LSG coach Vijay Dahiya

Vijay Dahiya.

Former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya played only two Tests and less than 20 ODIs for India in the beginning of the new century. However, as the Delhi coach for Ranji Trophy, his team triumphed in the 2007-08 season, ending a 16-year title drought. In the IPL, Dahiya worked with Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning team not once but twice, as part of the coaching set-up. No wonder, Gautam Gambhir’s first choice for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coaching staff was his former team-mate and Ranji captain Dahiya. Dahiya, 49, spoke at length on the challenges of IPL coaching and nurturing young talent. Edited excerpts:

You are an IPL veteran now. All kinds of roles from Assistant Coach to Head Coach and Talent Scout and what not. How do you see this journey so far?

Veteran sounds a bit odd though, but I consider myself very lucky to be part of this long (journey) for such a long time, which in my view is the top league in T20 format. Every opportunity has been a blessing and I have worked with a couple of teams. I started with KKR from scratch. Very privileged to be part of two IPL winning sides. And then for a year with Delhi Capitals, and now the same sort of thing with LSG. Am starting from scratch with a new team again. We don’t have much time in IPL (only two months), but still you try to grow with them.

Dahiya-Gambhir is like Jay-Viru jodi of Sholay. They do deliver as a pair wherever they go…

Jai-Viru jodi. Wow! But I am not looking forward to that kind of an end. (laughs) The height difference is also there in that Jodi, not so much here. But jokes apart, it works well. I think, the most important thing in this partnership is trust. And it’s been growing ever since I was captain of the Delhi Ranji team when Gautam Gambhir made his debut. What a fantastic journey it has been with him as captain, player, mentor and coach. The most interesting thing about him is anytime you speak to him, it starts with cricket and ends with cricket. He gets involved when he talks about cricket, he challenges your cricketing intelligence, cricketing thinking. And the best part is that we don’t end up with the same sort of results (opinion), as we have our (own) way of thinking and going about certain games. Respect is always there and it has worked and clicked. You talk about any relationship -- trust is the keyword … in our partnership.

Badoni has been your find. A lot is being spoken about him. You have seen how we treat some young talent in the media. How should he be handled by the Indian selectors?

I won’t say he is my find. He has been in and around (the circuit). It’s just that you show trust in a youngster. And my job was to find these kind of youngsters and propose their names to the people who are sitting at the auction table, the people who matter. Dr Goenka and Gautam Gambhir asked me, “Are you sure”, and I said “Yes”, why not! I told them he has got the ability and it’s all up to us how we treat him in the set-up. Credit to everyone else in the support staff who backed Badoni and supported him and gave him the confidence. It’s just the beginning for him.

Tell us something about Mohsin Khan. You are the man behind his success.

Mohsin Khan! I had heard about him but saw him for the first time only a couple of months ago when he was part of the UP Ranji team. I was there as coach and I saw something in him. It’s not just his height which impresses, but the way he bowls, which straightaway gets your eyes. There were a few things on which he needed to work on, and he did work on those aspects quite well.

There is Andy Flower (head coach), and of course Gautam. How does the team management of LSG work?

Lots of mutual respect -- that is how it works. It’s open for everyone to get out there and say everything. Everyone is hard there; good points are taken. It starts from the top when you talk about team environment or team culture. As far as support staff is concerned, Gambhir has a lot of experience of being captain (Ranji, IPL, and India in limited overs games). He is doing full-time mentoring for the first time. His experience is absolutely valuable. But if you look at Andy, he has been there as coach for the longest time among all the support staff at LSG. He has delivered in almost all the leagues in the world and his experience is immense. And that is what we need. Actually, it is a combination. This is the first time he is doing the top job (head coach) as far as IPL is concerned. Everybody is trying to chip in with whatever they have and that is the key point so far.

GT and LSG have exceeded everyone’s expectations so far. Do you think a champion from either of them will make it a perfect IPL story of 2022?

Absolutely. Look at how there was a lot of talk around two new teams and 10-team tournament. Two new teams coming up and playing a new brand of cricket and finishing as the two top teams in the league stage.

Do you see a final between the two debutant teams?

It will be the icing on the cake if GT or LSG wins the tournament. And I will be a bit selfish here, and will say LSG (should) win IPL 2022 rather than GT. But yes, as far as the tournament is concerned, IPL is concerned, two new teams coming up and then playing a new brand of cricket – it’s not possible at the top of the tables without playing consistent cricket, fearless cricket, which has been displayed by these two teams so far.





