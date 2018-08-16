Tributes pour in for former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar

Former India skipper Ajit Wadekar passed away on August 15, following a prolonged fight with cancer. Known for his aggressive style of batting, the left-hander from Mumbai shot to fame when he captained the Test squad to their first overseas victories in England and West Indies in 1971. Taking over from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Wadekar distinguished himself as a capable captain and a master tactician. Wadekar’s reign as captain ended unceremoniously, when India lost all three matches played against England in 1974, forcing his retirement from cricket.



Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise.

Wadekar made his debut in 1966 against the West Indies and went on to play 37 Tests and two ODIs. He scored 2,113 runs in Tests with one century and 14 half-tons at an average of 31.07. After his playing days were over, he returned to the national team as manager in the 1990s and later served as a selector. The news of his death led to an outpouring of emotions and tributes for the former skipper, here are a select few:



So many memories of Ajit Wadekar. None more powerful than leading India to series wins in 1971 in England and the West Indies. Much admired, much loved. Page in Indian cricket and in our memories.

#TeamIndia members observe a two minute silence to condole the sad demise of former India Captain Ajit Wadekar. pic.twitter.com/Ao69bXV10T — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2018





Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot

#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..⁦⁦@BCCI⁩ pic.twitter.com/xLMb2i82B2 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018





India won the World Cup twice later, but the feeling that India had in 1971 when its cricket team led by him beat its former colonial masters England at their own game on their own soil for the first time will be unmatched. Ajit Wadekar, stylish trendsetter, RIP. #AjitWadekar — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) August 16, 2018



A reliable number three, an inspiring skipper, a true Mumbaikar and a legend in his own right. May your soul rest in peace, #AjitWadekar ji. R.I.P https://t.co/zBu1EyLQBg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 16, 2018



Sad moment for #India as Cricket Legend #AjitWadekar Ji is no more! Having served #India in different roles a great Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors; his contributions can never be forgotten! Heartfelt Condolences! pic.twitter.com/J1hy8m3W1Q — Vishvas Sarang (@VishvasSarang) August 16, 2018





Saddened to hear about the demise of #AjitWadekar Sir. One of those who shaped Indian Cricket in a way that we see it now! More strength to the family.. RIP

Extremely saddened by the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir.. He was the man who guided us through.. He was more than a coach to us.. A dear friend, a father figure and an amazing human.. We love you, sir.. You will always remain in our prayers.. May lord give him eternal rest..pic.twitter.com/K7RBzHvWNP — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 16, 2018





Really sad to hear about the demise of such a legendary player. Always so inspiring to so many budding cricketers. Rest in peace #AjitWadekar Sir. My condolences to his family.

Extremely saddened by the news that former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more. He led India to many historic victories! My condolences to the friends & family! RIP Sir, you will always be missed! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2018





Ajit Wadekar Sir always had interesting insights to offer me when I met him. One such instance was when he said, "Play the way you are playing and play Khadoos"

Will miss you Sir... pic.twitter.com/InmyJZvK2H

Deeply saddened by the passing away of #AjitWadekar He was more than a coach to the entire team - a father figure and a shrewd tactician. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed. Thank you Sir for the confidence shown in my ability! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2018

