Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tributes pour in for former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar

Following a prolonged fight with cancer, the captain who led India to their first overseas Test win against England, passed away on August 15.

Moneycontrol News

Former India skipper Ajit Wadekar passed away on August 15, following a prolonged fight with cancer. Known for his aggressive style of batting, the left-hander from Mumbai shot to fame when he captained the Test squad to their first overseas victories in England and West Indies in 1971. Taking over from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Wadekar distinguished himself as a capable captain and a master tactician. Wadekar’s reign as captain ended unceremoniously, when India lost all three matches played against England in 1974, forcing his retirement from cricket.

Wadekar made his debut in 1966 against the West Indies and went on to play 37 Tests and two ODIs. He scored 2,113 runs in Tests with one century and 14 half-tons at an average of 31.07. After his playing days were over, he returned to the national team as manager in the 1990s and later served as a selector. The news of his death led to an outpouring of emotions and tributes for the former skipper, here are a select few:















First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:49 pm

tags #cricket #India

