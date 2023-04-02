 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tribute: Salim Durani would have been perfect for T20; he was ahead of his times in so many ways

R. Kaushik
Apr 02, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Sixes flew from Salim Durani's bat with effortless ease as he obliged requests from his adoring fans seated in different parts of the ground.

Salim Durani at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in May 2011. Few can claim to have touched so many lives for as long as Sixer Salim, the man known to produce sixes on demand at a time when hitting in the air was frowned upon. (Image source: Express file photo by Vasant Prabhu via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

For Salim Durani, life was a celebration. It was meant to be lived to the fullest, and it was meant to be lived in the instant. To him, yesterday was history, tomorrow not so much of a mystery; it was the today that mattered.

To various people, he was Uncle Salim, Salim bhai or Prince Salim. From different folks, however, he evoked the same emotions, whether they had interacted with him or not – tremendous respect and genuine affection and warmth. Few can claim to have touched so many lives for as long as Sixer Salim, the man known to produce sixes on demand at a time when hitting in the air was frowned upon.

Those that were touched by his genius – for that’s what he was, no mistaking that – in the 1960s and 1970s recall with fondness the time spent with him, the lessons learned, the evenings enjoyed, the stories exchanged. They remember how he had time for everyone and how everyone had time for him. How he refused to take himself too seriously, even though he was outrageously gifted. And, with a tinge of sadness, how he could have achieved so much more had he been just a little self-interested, if not self-centred.

