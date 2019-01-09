App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top Pakistan cricketers laud Indian team's triumph in Australia

Top cricketers of arch rival Pakistan have congratulated India for winning Test series in Australia

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Pakistan cricket fraternity, including the legendary Wasim Akram, lavished praise on India for becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. Akram, one of the game's greatest fast bowlers, said that the team gelled well as a unit and were ably led by Virat Kohli.

"I think Virat Kohli deserves lot of praise for this performance and I would think this success can be put down to the solid domestic cricket structure in India," Akram said at a function here.

On January 8, the country's Prime Minister and former cricket captain, Imran Khan, congratulated India on becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," Khan had tweeted.

related news

Another ex-captain, Moin Khan, said that winning in Australia was never an easy task for any team from Asia and India deserved credit for their victory.

Former opener Mohsin Khan said that India had built their success around their batsmen and the bowlers had backed them to the hilt.

"I have been impressed by the batting displays by Pujara, Kohli, Pant and others in this series as this allowed their bowlers to bowl without any pressure," Mohsin said.

India sealed the four-match series 2-1 after the rain-hit Sydney Test ended in a draw on Monday. The triumph ended a 71-year wait for India.

India's series win has come at a time when Pakistan have lost badly in South Africa and the entire cricket set-up has been under pressure because of the lacklustre performances in recent times.

Imran has called a meeting of his special task force on sports, headed by the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani in Islamabad on Wednesday, to discuss cricket and other sports issues.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India #India vs Australia #Pakistan

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.