Top Indian batsmen who failed on their ODI debuts

Saurav Ganguly (3 vs West Indies, January 1992) | Ganguly was trapped LBW by Anderson Cummins after scoring just 3 runs on his debut at Brisbane. It was a baptism by fire as apart from Tendulkar (77) all the other batsmen failed with India bundled out for 191. The West Indies won that match by 6 wickets. Ganguly was dropped from the side and returned to the fold only in 1996. He would later go on to forge one of the most formidable opening partnerships in ODI history with none other than the great Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: Reuters)