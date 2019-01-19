Top 12 Highlights from Team India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia

Pujara silences his critics | Cheteshwar Pujara finished as the highest run-scorer with 521 runs and a stunning average of 74.42. He rescued India at Adelaide with a magnificent 123 after the visitors were reduced to 41/4 and went on to notch up two more centuries during the series. Harsha Bhogle even joked that the Australian bowlers have seen more of Pujara during the tour than their own wives after the Indian no. 3 finished the series having faced 1258 balls which took the steam out of the Australian bowling unit. (Image: AP)