Top 12 Highlights from Team India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia

While two historic series' wins can wash over the finer details we take you through the top 12 highlights from India's 2018-19 tour Down Under. 1/12 Rains deprive India of T20I series win | Rains played a major role in the first two T20Is. India lost the first match by 4 runs on DLS method. India was deprived of a chance to level the series in the next game as rains disrupted proceedings, despite bowling out the Aussies out for a paltry 132. The visitors registered a dominant 6-wicket win in the final T20I to finish the series 1-1. (Image: AP) 2/12 Prithvi Shaw's injury | Shaw, who marked his Test debut with a century against the Windies, was set to open the batting in Down Under before tragedy struck in the practice match against Cricket Australia XI. Shaw looked in great form en route to his 66 off 69-balls in the first innings before suffering an ankle injury while fielding. Cricket fans who were excited to watch Shaw take on the formidable Aussie bowling attack were left disappointed as the injury ruled him out of the Test series. (Image: AP) 3/12 India take 1-0 series lead | The 31-run victory in the first test at Adelaide gave India its first-ever 1-0 lead in a Test series on Australian soil. India's test series got off to a flyer as Cheteshwar Pujara slammed 194 runs in that game while Jasprit Bumrah finished with six wickets. The win gave India a much-needed boost in confidence after close finishes in England went against them. (Image: AP) 4/12 War of words | The Test series heated up at Perth as Virat Kohli and Tim Paine had some testy exchanges. Kohli refused to acknowledge his Aussie counterpart’s handshake after the Perth Test but Paine said he wasn’t annoyed “in the slightest” by that. Paine and Rishabh Pant also shared some hilarious banter during the series which was captured by the stump mics. Paine invited Pant to babysit his kids with Pant replying by calling Paine a “temporary captain”. (Image: AP) 5/12 The emergence of Mayank Agarwal | Agarwal finally broke into the Indian XI after openers Murali Karthik and KL Rahul were dropped due to their poor performances. Coming into the squad in the middle of a well-poised series, Agarwal showed no signs of nerves as he scored 76 runs to become the highest run-scorer for India on Test debut in Australia. Agarwal finished with scores of 76, 42 and 77 in his three outings as he provided an answer to India’s opening woes. (Image: AP) 6/12 Bumrah bamboozles Aussies | Jasprit Bumrah finished the series as the joint highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets. The Aussies struggled against the pace and unique release action of Bumrah and it reflected in his impressive average of just 17.00 after four Tests. The highlight of his series was his spell at the MCG where he finished with figures of 9/86. (Image: AP) 7/12 Pujara silences his critics | Cheteshwar Pujara finished as the highest run-scorer with 521 runs and a stunning average of 74.42. He rescued India at Adelaide with a magnificent 123 after the visitors were reduced to 41/4 and went on to notch up two more centuries during the series. Harsha Bhogle even joked that the Australian bowlers have seen more of Pujara during the tour than their own wives after the Indian no. 3 finished the series having faced 1258 balls which took the steam out of the Australian bowling unit. (Image: AP) 8/12 India completes historic win | India ended a 71-year-old wait for a maiden Test series win on Australian soil when the final Test match was washed out at Sydney. The series ended with a 2-1 margin but India looked all set to win even the final Test at Sydney after making Australia follow-on for the first time in 30 years on home soil. (Image: AP) 9/12 Rohit’s dazzling century goes in vain | Chasing 289 in the first ODI, India were quickly reduced to 3/4 as Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu returned for ducks with Virat Kohli managing just 3 runs. Rohit Sharma then came up with a dazzling knock of 133 off 129 balls but it was all in vain as India slumped to a 34-run defeat in the opening ODI. (Image: AP) 10/12 Chahal enters record books | Yuzvendra Chahal marked his return to the ODI squad with a match-winning spell in the decider tie at the MCG. He equalled Ajit Agarkar’s record of the best bowling figures in an ODI on Australian soil with his 6/42. He also became only the second spinner after Imran Tahir to record five-wicket hauls in both Australia and South Africa. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 The Resurgence of MSD | Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s remarkable comeback to form was one of the biggest positives for India during the ODI leg of their tour. The wicket-keeper batsman finished with three consecutive fifties which included two unbeaten match-winning knocks. He picked up the Man of the Tournament award for his heroics with the bat as he finished with a total of 193 runs behind only Shaun Marsh (224) on the highest run-getters list. (Image: AP) 12/12 Historic ODI Series Win | India notched up their first Bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil with a 2-1 margin. The result meant that India finished their 2018-19 tour of Australia unbeaten as they did not lose a single series to the home team. (Image: AP)