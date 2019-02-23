To get into the Indian team is a dream for any cricketer, says Vijay Shankar

Moneycontrol News

Ahead of the Australia series, the Indian squad dealt with a major blow as all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out the series over an injury.

Ravindra Jadeja has been announced as his replacement, but Pandya's injury means Vijay Shankar now becomes a vital cog in the team.

Shankar is after all a like-for-like replacement of Pandya. Both cricketers are medium pace bowlers and are handy batsmen lower down the order with great potential to hit lusty blows towards the fag end of the innings.

As Shankar prepares for the series against Australian and the upcoming World Cup, he had an elaborate chat with ESPNcricinfo.

"...To get into the Indian team is a dream for any cricketer. The intensity with which I have played the game has been the same and that has helped me a lot." said Shankar on representing India in the ICC's showpiece event.

Pandya has always been called as a player with the "X-factor", as a player who has the capability to turn a match on its head. In short — A match winner. But does Shankar also put himself in the same bracket?

"Whenever I play a game, I want to win it with bat, ball, or even with my fielding. I always feel I can create some magic with my fielding and the team can win due to that." explained the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu.

Along with playing with MS Dhoni for India, Shankar is also Dhoni's teammate for IPL outfit Chennai Super Kings. Naturally, Shankar has seen Dhoni's game from close quarters and would benefitted from the observing the former Indian skipper.

On his conversation with India's old war-horse Shankar said,

"He (Dhoni) told me: 'No one has any doubt about your batting or fielding, but I feel you can bowl much quicker than you are bowling now, with your physique. Then you will have some strength in your bowling, where you will able to move the old ball. If you can work on a few things and get better with your bowling, you will give the best combination for the team.' ""

With his place almost assured for the World Cup, Shankar believes he has been rewarded for his toil.

" I feel whatever I have been doing all this while, I have done with 100 percent intensity. I have been rewarded because of that. I have gone through a lot of injuries. For me, the learning is being calm and not hurrying things, enjoying the situation, enjoying the pressure," he said.

Below is a roundup of Vijay Shankar's nascent international career so far.

ODIs Batting: Matches: 4 | Innings: 1 | Runs: 45 | Highest: 45 | Average: 45.00 | Strike Rate: 73.00 | 50s: 0 | 100s: 0

ODIs Bowling: Matches: 4 | Innings: 4 | Balls: 96 | Wickets: 0 | Economy: 4.87

T20Is Batting: Matches: 8| Innings: 4 | Runs: 101| Highest: 43| Average: 25.25 | Strike Rate: 138.35| 50s: 0 | 100s: 0

Matches: 8 | Innings: 5 | Balls: 102 | Wickets: 3 | Best Bowling Match: 2/32 | Average: 51.00 | Economy: 9.00