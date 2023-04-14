Titans have all it takes to successfully defend IPL title

Eleven of the 15 victories posted by Gujarat Titans since their maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League last year have come chasing with precision. All their three victories this year as defending champions have come while pursuing a target.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise has all the ingredients to become the third team after Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019, 2020) to win two back-to-back titles.

On Thursday against Punjab Kings, Titans had two of their best finishers in South African David Miller and Rahul Tewatia to see the team through in the end, helping them bounce back from the last-over carnage courtesy Rinku Singh and Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game.

Winning combination

Titans have not altered their line-up and retained a majority of their players that won them the title last year. They have also gone in with more or less the same combinations that worked out very well for them last year. Wriddhiman Saha and the in-form Shubman Gill at the top, followed by the talented Sai Sudarshan and then the skipper Hardik Pandya followed by the left-handed duo of Miller and Tewatia and the bowlers including the world’s No.1 T20I bowler Rashid Khan and the experienced Mohammad Shami, who is known to take wickets upfront to apply brakes on the opposition batting in the Power Play.

Even when Punjab Kings pulled back in the second half of the Titans’ innings, they had the ice-cool Miller to assure them that things would not go out of Titans’ hand. Miller has stayed undefeated in all the two successful chases that he was part of after missing the first game against Chennai Super Kings due to an international assignment. Miller has remained unbeaten nine times out of the team’s 11 successful chases in their two seasons combined.

The finisher

Any batsman would have wilted under pressure when facing the T20 World Cup player of the final, the Rs 18.50 crore man Sam Curran, who bowled brilliantly while defending seven off the last over. Tewatia, who is known to have a cool head and has done it in the company of Miller last year and this year too, scooped the ball over the in-field on the leg side behind square to score the winning runs off the penultimate delivery.

Tewatia has stayed till the end, seeing his team through six times in successful run chases, making him one of the very few with a cool head in pressure situations.

The 29-year-old from Haryana spoke about how he has been able to finish matches successfully more often than not for Titans. After hitting the winning four against Punjab Kings on Thursday night, Tewatia said: “Nothing happens overnight. I have been given the role of a finisher in 2020 when I was with Rajasthan Royals. When they gave me the role, there was clarity. Batting at No.6 or 7, and when you have 14 league matches, nine or 10 times, you will face this situation of going in to bat after 13 or 14 overs.

“I have been practising for this role for the last 3-4 years, setting myself targets, playing match simulations at nets and even during the off-season at home. You should know who the right bowler is and what the right time to attack is. It is not always that 10 out of 10 times you will finish successfully. A majority of the time, you will finish well, which GT has been doing since last year.”

Captain cool

Titans may be a successful chaser and that puts them as a leading contender for this year’s title. Not only that, they have a mature captain in Hardik Pandya, who leads by example, and a level-headed coach in Ashish Nehra, who ensures the environment is a happy one with the results-will-take-care-of-themselves approach by defining each and everyone’s role.

Tewatia said of the Titans' environment in the context of left-armer Dayal conceding five sixes to Rinku Singh in their only loss so far in four matches last Sunday. Tewatia said: “The environment in GT is an easy one. I don’t think anyone in GT would have gone and spoken to Dayal about that over. The team only feels sympathy for him. The GT environment is such that no one will pull down a player.”

This kind of environment is reflected in the result and is acknowledged by experts also. Speaking to the broadcasters, television commentator and former India Test batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said Pandya and Nehra keep the atmosphere in the squad light and a chilled-out dressing room helps the players bring their A-game every time they step on the pitch.

Manjrekar said: "Hardik is a successful captain because he does not take the game too seriously. Also, Ashish Nehra takes care of the tactical side and that is the reason why this team really seems to be playing as a unit. They proved it by winning the title last season and this season they are ready to defend their title."

The pacers

The form of Vijay Shankar with the bat is encouraging. Not only is their batting tight but also their bowling is in great hands. Led by Shami and carried on by Rashid, who is already a contender for the Purple, having taken nine wickets to be second behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s 10 and going at 7.50 runs per over. Speedsters Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies and Ireland’s IPL debutant this year, Joshua Little, provide the variations and wicket-taking options in the middle.

Everyone in the team is desperate to perform well for the team’s cause whenever given the opportunity. Veteran medium-pacer Mohit Sharma is a shining example. Having been a net bowler travelling with the Titans the previous year, Sharma, an India international who played in the 2014 T20 World Cup and the 2015 Cricket World Cup, returned to man-of-the-match performance with two for 18 in his four overs bowling in the second half of the PBKS innings. It was Mohit’s first IPL match since the 2020 edition when he was with Delhi Capitals.

And, with Wriddhiman Saha providing solidity behind the wicket and also in front of it at the top of the order, there is no reason why Titans cannot go on to defend the title successfully. It won’t be easy, though. And, if they don’t go on to retain the title, it will be because of their own undoing.