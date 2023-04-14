 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titans have all it takes to successfully defend IPL title

Guru Krishnan
Apr 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have won three of the four matches so far and are a strong contender to lift the IPL trophy for the second successive year; though it is early days, they are making the right moves.

Titans may be a successful chaser and that puts them as a leading contender for this year’s title.

Eleven of the 15 victories posted by Gujarat Titans since their maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League last year have come chasing with precision. All their three victories this year as defending champions have come while pursuing a target.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise has all the ingredients to become the third team after Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019, 2020) to win two back-to-back titles.

On Thursday against Punjab Kings, Titans had two of their best finishers in South African David Miller and Rahul Tewatia to see the team through in the end, helping them bounce back from the last-over carnage courtesy Rinku Singh and Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game.

Winning combination