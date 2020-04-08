Tim Southee claims NZPA Players' Cap for compelling performance against India

Southee, who was player of Test series with 14 wickets in the two-match rubber earlier this year, joins Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor as multiple winners of the award.
New Zealand pace spearhead, Tim Southee on April 8 claimed the top honours in the annual Players' Association awards for his "compelling" performance in the home series against India, while Sophie Devine bagged the women's top award here.
"Tim Southee headed off several players in a very close voting result before ultimately securing his second The Players' Cap with a compelling series against India at home" the New Zealand Players' Association said in a statement.

The awards were presented online as all events have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Devine's award is her third consecutive.
