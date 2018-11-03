Thompson and Warne rate Australian batting as "Average"

Former Australian cricketer and bowling legend Jeff Thomsan has backed India to win the Test series against Australia when the team travels Down Under in December this year.

Thompson has even gone to the extent of saying that the Indians will "streamroll" Australia in the series.

The Australian believes that it is the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner that gives India the advantage. Smith and Warner are serving a 12-month ban for the notorious ball-tampering scandal in a Test series against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year.

"You (India) have a solid team, a very good fast bowling unit and you should win if you play hard in the upcoming series. There is no reason why you should not streamroll Australia which will be without Smith and Warner. Without these two, the Australian batting line-up is very average," said the 68-year old Thompson.

"You see the footwork of the Australians during the series against Pakistan. They lacked technique, they just want to smack the ball out of the park, which is due to too many T20 and ODI matches," said the Australian who has 200 Test wickets to his name.

Ahead of Australia's Test series against Pakistan-which the Aussies lost 0-1-Shane Warne had said something very similar.

The legendary spinner had rated Australian batting as "average" and "one of the weakest" in the country's cricket history.

“Australian cricket at the moment is struggling. I think we've got a fantastic bowling unit, I think we've got good reserves, good back-up, but our batting is as weak as I've seen it for a long, long time. Especially, with probably two of the top five batsmen in the world, in David Warner and Steve Smith, being banned for 12 months, it weakens our batting even more," Warne has told Omnisport.

Before being involved in the ball tampering scandal, Steve Smith, along with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Willamson was considered as a modern day great batsman. The Australian team has missed his leadership and exploits with the bat.

India has never won a Test series in Australia and with Australian cricket hitting a nadir, this is the best opportunity of Virat Kohli's men to clinch a historic first Down Under.

The four-Test series against Australia begins on December 6 in Adelaide.