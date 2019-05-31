Thomas, Gayle star as West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Catch all the top moments from match 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Pakistan played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 West Indian and Pakistan faced-off in match 2 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the Toss and opted to bowl. The legendary Viv Richards was in attendance to cheer for the West Indies side. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Windies got off to a great start as Sheldon Cottrell got Imam-ul-Haq caught behind in just the 3rd over. Things got worse for Pakistan when Andre Russell entered the attack in the 6th over and got rid of Fakhar Zaman. Russell sent down a pacy bouncer which hit Zaman’s helmet before crashing into the stumps. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Russell’s onslaught continued and he got Haris Sohail caught behind in the 10th over. Sohail was looking to steer the ball down to third man but only managed an edge which Hope collected with a fine diving catch. Babar Azam was next to depart in similar fashion as he edged an Oshane Thomas delivery to keeper Hope. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Windies skipper Jason Holder got rid of his Pakistani counterpart when he went for the review after Sarfaraz Ahmed got a bit of glove before the ball travelled back to the keeper. Holder got rid of Imad Wasim in the same over as Pakistan were reduced to 77/6 after 17 overs. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 None of the Pakistani batsmen were able to impose themselves on the game as the Windies continued with their short ball attack. Oshane Thomas sent back Shadab Khan for a golden duck in the 18th over. Holder then got Hasan Ali caught out in the next over reducing Pakistan to 81/8. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Oshane Thomas picked up his third wicket of the game when he got rid of Mohammad Hafeez in the 20th over. Once again it was the short ball which did the trick as Hafeez went for the pull but only top-edged the ball to Cottrell at long leg. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Pakistan’s highest partnership came from their last-wicket pairing of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir who added 22 runs off 15 balls. Wahab (18 off 11) did the bulk of the scoring hitting two sixes and a four before Thomas sent his stumps flying with a deadly yorker. Thomas finished as the highest wicket-taker with 4/27. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Chris Gayle and Shai Hope got the Windies off to a flying start scoring 36 off just 27 balls. The first-wicket partnership was finally broken by Mohammad Amir who got Hope caught out with a well-directed bouncer in the 5th over. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Amir was lethal during his spell and got rid of Darren Bravo on a duck in the 7th over. Bravo went after a ball outside off only to edge it back to the keeper. West Indies were reduced to 46/2 when Bravo walked back. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Chris Gayle was in belligerent form and brought up his half-century off just 33 balls in the 11th over. He seemed to be struggling with pain in his back and was out on the very next ball he faced after bringing up his fifty. Amir once again providing the breakthrough as Gayle got a top-edge to a rising bouncer. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer then shared an unbeaten 31-run partnership to bring the Windies home with 7 wickets and 218 balls remaining. Oshane Thomas was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 5.4-0-27-4. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 31, 2019 10:22 pm