These five knocks remind us why MS Dhoni is among the best finishers

As MS Dhoni once again silenced his critics with a match-winning 55 off 54 balls against Australia in the 2nd ODI, here are five other occasions when he led the country to victory with his heroics. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 45* vs Sri Lanka, 2013 (West Indies Tri-nation series final, Port of Spain) | Dhoni suffered a hamstring injury in the very first game of the tournament and went through a period of recovery till the final as Virat Kohli led the side in his absence. Chasing 202, India suffered a middle-order collapse, plummeting from 139/3 to 152/7, leaving Dhoni to score the last 50 runs with the tail. With just one wicket remaining and 15 runs required off the final over, Dhoni finished the game with 2 balls to spare. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 72* vs Pakistan, 2006 (India tour of Pakistan, Lahore) | With India chasing 288 for victory, Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan got out cheaply before Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid steadied the ship. Sachin was dismissed on 95 leaving Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni to take India home. Dhoni scored a whirlwind 72 off 46 balls, stitching together an unbeaten 102-run partnership with Yuvraj to take India to a 5-wicket win with 14 balls to spare. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 44* vs Australia, 2012 (Commonwealth Bank Series, Adelaide) | Once again forced to finish it off with the tail, India needed 13 runs from the final over with Ravichandran Ashwin on strike. Ashwin couldn't score off the first ball and managed to grab a single off the next delivery. With 12 runs required from 4 balls, Dhoni lifted Clint McKay for a 112-metre six on the third delivery over long-on. Dhoni went onto win the game for India with 2 balls remaining. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 91* vs Sri Lanka, 2011 (ICC Cricket World Cup Final, Mumbai) | Dhoni cemented his legacy as the best-finisher in the business when he stepped up on the biggest stage of International cricket. He won India the World Cup with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara in the penultimate over of the game after walking in to bat with India needing 161 runs off 170 balls. India won the game by 6 wickets with 10 balls remaining. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 15, 2019 08:04 pm