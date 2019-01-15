These five knocks remind us why MS Dhoni is among the best finishers

45* vs Sri Lanka, 2013 (West Indies Tri-nation series final, Port of Spain) | Dhoni suffered a hamstring injury in the very first game of the tournament and went through a period of recovery till the final as Virat Kohli led the side in his absence. Chasing 202, India suffered a middle-order collapse, plummeting from 139/3 to 152/7, leaving Dhoni to score the last 50 runs with the tail. With just one wicket remaining and 15 runs required off the final over, Dhoni finished the game with 2 balls to spare. (Image: Reuters)