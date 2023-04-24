 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

The world around Sachin Tendulkar: Team India absolutely had to retire that No. 10 jersey

Chandresh Narayanan
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar debuted in 1989, just as India and the world were changing irrevocably. We needed a new hero, and Tendulkar was a perfect match.

Sachin Tendulkar holds up the 2011 World Cup trophy at Wankhede Stadium. (Image source: Instagram/ Sachin Tendulkar)

In February 1989, a 15-year-old from Bombay (now Mumbai) was devastated. He had hoped for higher honours, not in the class 10 boards which he had to write this year too, but because he had hoped to get selected for India’s cricket tour to West Indies starting later in March 1989. But the selectors, led by the venerable ex-royal Raj Singh Dungarpur, decided that Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, who had made waves all through the 1988-89 season, was simply too young to take on the best side in the world. It was felt that at 15, Tendulkar would not be able to handle pace like fire from the legendary West Indies quicks.

Young Tendulkar was absolutely shattered. Afterall, he had spent the preceding months scoring runs by tons in all forms of cricket in India’s leading domestic tournaments. He had expected to be picked, at least as one of the standbys for the tour, announced before the final squad was chosen.

The old guard was still in place, to an extent, in Indian cricket squads at the time. But the world was about to change very soon. An English computer scientist, Tim Berners-Lee, was proposing a radical change in the way we communicated and indeed lived. In March 1989, even as India’s cricket squad was on tour in the West Indies, Berners-Lee proposed what was then called an information management system, which later came to be known as the World Wide Web (www). The geographical barriers that existed around the world and between humans were about to be broken forever. But what did that mean for Tendulkar?

That West Indies tour was indeed a trial by fire for the men on the squad. They failed miserably and then took on the powers that be at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by going on an unsanctioned tour of the United States. Though the Supreme Court reinstated the warring players, a lot of the seniors were on notice and the incumbent skipper, Dilip Vengsarkar, was sacked. It was time to ring in the new and bring down the old.