The rise of Rishabh Pant: A look at the records broken by India’s latest hero behind the wickets

1st Indian keeper to take 20 catches in a Test series | Pant achieved this feat on the fifth day of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne. He took a record-breaking 11 catches in the first Test, six in the second and three in the third to set a new record. He eclipsed both Syed Kirmani and MS Dhoni who are joint second on the list with 17 catches in a series. (Image: AP)