The rise of Rishabh Pant: A look at the records broken by India’s latest hero behind the wickets

Despite only just making his Test debut in August 2018, the 21-year-old Rishabh Pant has gone from strength to strength adding quite a few records to his name on the way. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 1st Indian to open a Test account with the six | When Pant walked out make his Test debut against England at Trent Bridge, critics mused on how the flamboyant T20 star would make the transition to the longer format. Pant answered his critics in style as he got off the mark by depositing an Adil Rashid googly into the stands, straight back over the bowler's head. (Image: AP) 2/8 1st Indian keeper to score a Test century in England | India had their backs against the wall chasing an unlikely 464 for victory in the final Test at The Oval, when Pant stitched together a 204-run partnership with KL Rahul to give the visitors some hope albeit in a losing cause. He brought up his maiden Test ton during that knock scoring 114 off 194 balls including 15 fours and four sixes. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 1st Indian keeper to take 11 catches in a Test | Pant equaled the world record for most catches taken in a Test when he latched onto 11 catches against Australia in Adelaide. Despite playing in only his sixth Test match, the 21-year-old eclipsed the Indian record of 10 catches set by Wriddhiman Saha. Only AB de Villiers and England’s Jack Russell have previously taken 11 catches in a Test. (Image: AP) 4/8 1st Indian keeper to take 20 catches in a Test series | Pant achieved this feat on the fifth day of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne. He took a record-breaking 11 catches in the first Test, six in the second and three in the third to set a new record. He eclipsed both Syed Kirmani and MS Dhoni who are joint second on the list with 17 catches in a series. (Image: AP) 5/8 1st Indian keeper to score a Test century in Australia | Pant wrote yet another record against his name with an unbeaten 159-run knock against Australia in Sydney. With that ton, Pant also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century outside India on two different occasions. (Image: AP) 6/8 Highest seventh-wicket partnership by a visiting side Down Under | Pant and Ravindra Jadeja blunted the formidable Australian attack in Sydney as they stitched together a 204-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Pant contributed 115 runs off just 110 deliveries during their record-breaking stand. (Image: AP) 7/8 Highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper overseas | Pant’s unbeaten 159-run knock against Australia ensured he went past MS Dhoni’s 148 vs Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006 to become the highest overseas score by an Indian wicketkeeper. Pant’s knock is also the third-highest score (home and away) by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests. (Image: AP) 8/8 1st wicketkeeper with two Test hundreds as a 21-year-old | Pant became the second-youngest wicketkeeper to score a Test ton when he hit Adil Rashid for a six at The Oval to bring up his maiden Test century. His unbeaten 159 at Sydney made him the first keeper in Test history to have two Test tons against his name as a 21-year-old. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:22 pm