The Raman Effect: Lessons on leadership from a fine cricketing brain

Woorkeri Venkat Raman’s recently released book, The Winning Sixer: Leadership Lessons to Master, is studded with several engaging little stories. One of them concerns Mike Brearley, the former England captain and psychoanalyst, who is regarded as one of the best captains in cricketing history.

In his book, written as a series of exchanges on life, cricket and leadership with a fictitious sports journalist friend, Raman writes, “As Brearley and Tavaré (Chris, former England opening batsman) walked out to open the innings in a Test match, the former, of all things under the sun, apparently asked Tavaré about a small doubt he had in biology. Tavaré provided as much clarification as he could until they reached the middle and it was time for Tavaré to take strike. They never pursued that thread of conversation later. But going deeper into the incident, it seems Brearley deliberately brought it up knowing that Tavaré was a biology teacher. It was Brearley’s way of calming Tavaré’s nerves. He engaged Tavaré in a subject/conversation that he was comfortable with.”

The story, says Raman, is apocryphal — Brearley confirmed the same through a common friend of theirs — but the former Indian cricketer uses it in his book to illustrate the importance of connecting with every team member on the “right wavelength”.

Raman, it is widely believed, should have played a lot more cricket at the international level than he eventually did. The southpaw played only 11 Tests and 27 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between the late 1980s and mid-1990s, but he has for long been regarded as an astute thinker of the game. He has led Tamil Nadu and several India A and Rest of India sides as well as coached Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. The 55-year-old, who took over as coach of the Indian women’s cricket team in 2018, played a key role in uniting a side riven with insecurities and has effected a sparkling turnaround in its performance, especially in Twenty20s.

Great leadership is all about clarity in communication — even during an age of work-from-home (WFH), says Raman. “The basic sign of a good leader is that he or she handles the show, and that doesn’t change irrespective of the circumstances. In fact, good leaders should be communicating constantly during this time and getting to understand how their team members are coping not just with work but also with life. The pandemic has affected us all in many ways.”

Raman, who regularly lectures on leadership and has worked across functions in the corporate sector for close to two decades, rates the current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, as an excellent communicator. “When I was with the Indian cricket team, you had players belonging to different generations and Ravi acted as the bridge between them. He would say what needed to be said.”

What makes a good leader?

Good leaders — and captains — are also unafraid of taking hard decisions, says Raman. “People at the top take a lot of important decisions every day that can have several ramifications, but, as they say, no guts, no glory. Gautam Gambhir, who I worked with at KKR, exemplified that. He was aggressive, could think on his feet, and mostly had a handle on things in an environment where things changed drastically and rapidly.”

When it comes to team-building, especially at a “micro-level”, Raman presents the example of Parthiv Patel, the captain of Gujarat’s cricket team. “Building a state team is a huge challenge and Parthiv has been a torch bearer for Gujarat for years. He had to reconcile himself to the fact that, as long as Dhoni (MS) was around, he would never be the first-choice for a wicket-keeper and yet he had to keep himself in the running. At the same time, for Gujarat, he had to rally a bunch of inexperienced youngsters and has made optimum use of the limited resources available to him. He has kept at it relentlessly and that’s one of the secrets of building a great team.”

The best Indian captain

Who is the best captain India has ever had, I ask him. Raman thinks very highly of both Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, but Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he says, was in a different league. “Pataudi epitomised someone who took adversity in his stride and found a way out of it,” says Raman. “When asked about life after the road accident that resulted in severe damage to his right eye, he simply said, “I only lost my sight, not my vision.” That kind of clarity can only come from a really great leader.”

Murali K Menon works on content strategy at HaymarketSAC. Views expressed here are personal.