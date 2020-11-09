The curious case of Virat Kohli’s IPL captaincy disaster

Very few will remember the IPL 2013 for an interesting coincident.

That year, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians respectively. While Kohli was always seen as a natural leader and successor for RCB, Sharma got the captaincy mid-way in the season after Ricky Ponting’s struggle with the bat.

As it turned out, MI became the champion for the first time and had been repeating this every odd year since then and now is on the verge of doing it for the first time in an even year.

On the other hand, nothing has changed for Kohli in the last 8 seasons. Disappointment after disappointment and yet none can question the captaincy credentials of the Team India captain unless and until you happen to be a Gautam Gambhir.

Running out of excuses

In a way, Kohli has simply run out of excuses for not delivering for RCB in close to a decade. “Maybe a bit of nerves, maybe a bit of hesitation, we need to be more expressive with the bat,” said Kohli after his team was eliminated from the race to the final.

However, almost in every game he has spoken about ‘intent’ or similar kind of words and sentences. Yet, for the first time his words seem hollow. After all, how long can you keep blaming luck, team owners, coaches and team mates? Sometimes, you just need to take closer look at one’s own contribution as a captain of the side.

If your team doesn’t make it to the playoffs in 5 out of 8 seasons and one of the seasons (the current one) they were simply lucky to make it after losing 5 games in a row, something is wrong with the top leader.

“ We’ve got a leader that, no matter what the game situation is, gets the other ten guys to follow him and stay in the contest. And one thing [for which] we’re very proud of this group throughout this season is that we hung in the contest, we fought right to the end, even last night [in the Eliminator] when it looked like we didn’t have enough runs on the board. We fought right till the end, and that's something that we're very proud of, and Virat can take a lot of credit for that,” defended head coach Simon Katich.

However, fact remains that out of RCB’s 7 wins in the season, four came largely due to the extraordinary brilliance of AB de Villiers. Remove that contribution, and RCB’s performance will be like the bottom finished side.

RCB’s CV better before Kohli era

Public memory is short and even shorter when it comes to remembering IPL stats. Before Kohli took over the reins of the RCB, the team had already reached finals twice and one semi-final appearance in five years. Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself are the dream trio for any cricket team in any format and for the RCB; they played together from 2013 to 2017 and yet could just reach the finals in 2016.

A history of strange decisions

In the last eight years Kohli strangely gambled on Yuvraj Singh (in 2014) and Dinesh Karthik (in 2015) when they were not as hot as he assumed. If that wasn’t bad enough, Kohli couldn’t recognise the talents of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal who are Bangloreans and yet moved to different teams and became match-winners.

Captaincy takes its toll on the batsman Kohli

Except for the 2016 IPL final (Kohli scored a super fifty), more often than not Kohli has failed in critical matches for RCB. Recent example is his scores of 14, 1 and 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians where he failed to hit a four in three most important matches for the RCB.

The longest rope without accountability?

Only MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir have captained over 100 matches in the history of IPL besides Kohli. While Dhoni has 3 IPL trophies to show and Gambhir has 2, Kohli has none. Time and again, head coaches have been sacked, assistant coaches fired, iconic players discarded and young talents overlooked and yet nothing has changed the results for the RCB.

The only thing which RCB hasn’t done is to change the captain which is so frequent in a highly result-driven tournament like IPL where the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and even Dhoni (for Pune Supergiants) were not spared because of formidable reputation as a player or as a captain. Kohli must count himself extremely lucky for the magnanimity of the RCB owners.

