App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 12:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

The complex cycle: Umpires bungle and stars let it rip

For the first time in his illustrious career, Dhoni, a two-time World Cup winning former India captain, entered the field of play for an angry confrontation with the umpire.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sundaram Ravi and Ulhas Gandhe's bloopers have raised questions on the standard of umpiring in the IPL but it is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's public outburst that has triggered a debate on whether star players get away with intimidating match officials.

For the first time in his illustrious career, Dhoni, a two-time World Cup winning former India captain, entered the field of play for an angry confrontation with umpire Gandhe, who backtracked after signalling a no ball during an IPL match on April 11.

"Obviously star players try to pressurise umpires but it's up to the umpires to withstand the pressure. They will do what they feel but it depends on the personality of the umpire," one of India's most well-known international umpires, K Hariharan, told PTI on Friday.

As per laws, Dhoni had no right to enter the field of play and has got away with a fine of 50 percent of his match fees, something that will be paid by his franchise Chennai Super Kings.

related news

The maximum punishment for this Level 2 offence could have been a two-match ban but even that was liable for appeal.

Dhoni's confrontation is the second incident in the first three weeks of the tournament in which a superstar cricketer has blasted the umpire.

Earlier, it was Virat Kohli, who was livid with ICC Elite Panel Umpire Ravi for failing to spot a no ball bowled by Lasith Malinga which proved costly for his team in the end.

"We are not playing club cricket. Umpires need to be smarter," Kohli had lashed out.

Even his rival IPL captain and India deputy Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) was critical of the quality of umpiring on that day.

However, Kohli was not even reprimanded even though the ICC Code of Conduct clearly states that players cannot publicly criticise umpiring decisions.

In Indian cricket, especially the domestic umpires, have always been edgy when put under the pump by star players.

"For any umpire, it is necessary to have courage to stick to his decision," said Hariharan, who has stood in two Tests and 34 ODIs apart from officiating in first three seasons of IPL.

Hariharan then came to the game specifics of the CSK versus Rajasthan Royals clash in which Dhoni had the unprecedented meltdown.

"Let's get this straight. As per ICC playing conditions, it was square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford's prerogative to check waist high full toss. Umpire Gandhe had no business signalling no ball. He got it wrong.

"Now coming to commentators and experts. No umpire can go upstairs to check for validity of a no ball if the batsman is not out. So, umpires couldn't have referred it to TV umpire," said Hariharan.

"Lastly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had no business entering the ground as that is completely prohibited. For starters, the 50 percent fine is a very light sanction," said Hariharan.

He feels that not all umpires are bullied by players and ones consistent with their decisions get respect.

"A good umpire is one who gets his decisions correct but a great umpire is someone blessed with 'Match Management' skills. It's different from giving decisions. It's about controlling the match."

But umpires are human and some decisions can have deep impact as he related one of the most famous bloopers of the pre-Internet social media era back in 1997.

It was Hariharan's international debut in an ODI match between India and Sri Lanka at Margao, Goa.

Ajay Jadeja got the thickest of edges off a Sajeewa De Silva delivery caught by keeper Romesh Kaluwithrana.

The Lankan players started celebrating and then it happened.

The famous visual of Umpire RP Sharma raising his finger only to start scratching his hat as Arjuna Ranatunga looked bewildered.

Jadeja was unmoved and he got a scratchy 50 after which Ranatunga mockingly shook his hands.

"I can't forget that match and Professor Sharma's 15th match. He never officiated in any game after that. I wonder what would have happened in today's time when people still remembered a match aired on DD," Hariharan said.

"My family was there for my debut and in the evening I found him sobbing in his room. He was shattered and depressed. We wanted to take him out for dinner but he was in no position. He was never the same man after that," he recalled.

The BCCI mandarins admit that the standard of umpiring has gone down in recent years and lack of quality umpires is an issue.

Recently, the BCCI admitted that only 17 umpires are officiating in the IPL.

Out of them, 11 are Indian and six foreigners from the Elite Panel. Apart from them, there are six more Indians as fourth umpires.

"In a tournament which is as hectic as IPL, even umpires can have fatigue due to constant travelling and officiating in every second game," a BCCI official stated, trying to put things in perspective.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant star i ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

WATCH | Steyn Will Bring Some Value to Struggling RCB: Badani

WATCH | KKR Wasting Gill Lower Down the Order: Badani

IPL 2019 | Timely Classic by Dhawan Pushes Delhi in Top Four

IPL 2019 | Iyer Lauds 'Amazing' Dhawan After Opener Stars for Capitals

IPL 2019 | 'Fabulous Run Chase' - Twitter in Awe of Clinical Capitals

In Pics, Match 26, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Snapshot: Dhawan Leads Delhi to Easy Win over Kolkata

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Declare Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year S ...

Telangana Board to Announce TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 Today ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

BJP struggles to assuage hurt Dalit pride in Gujarat's Junagarh; Una f ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Ex-CJI Dipak Misra's argument in favour of non-criminalisation of mari ...

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

TCS vs Infosys: Software majors beat revenue, profit estimates, but mi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.