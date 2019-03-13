The 5 highest paid batsmen in IPL: Guess who takes top spot?

Gautam Gambhir – 94.6 crore | The leading run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir recently retired from all forms of cricket. He has earned Rs 94.6 crore in the IPL. He was just Rs 3.4 crore away from entering the Rs 100 crore salary club, however, 2018 was a tumultuous year for the left-hander who stepped down from captaincy after winning just one out of the first 6 matches with Delhi. He announced his retirement in December 2018. (Image: BCCI/iplt20.com)