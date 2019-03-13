App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The 5 highest paid batsmen in IPL: Guess who takes top spot?

According to a list compiled by Inside Sport after taking into account the year on year salaries of players, here are the top 5 highest earning batsmen in the IPL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Suresh Raina - Rs 88.7 crore | The southpaw who currently sits atop the list of highest run-getters in the IPL is fifth of the list of highest earning batsmen in the IPL. Raina has 4985 runs from just 172 innings and a strike rate of 138.47. He has been retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 11 crore and has earned a total of Rs 88.7 crore from playing in the IPL. (Image: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Gautam Gambhir – 94.6 Crore | The leading run-scorer for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir who recently retired from all forms of cricket has earned Rs 94.6 Crore in the IPL. He was just Rs 3.4 Crore away from entering the 100 crore salary club, however, 2018 was a tumultuous year for the left-hander who even stepped down from captaincy after winning just one out of the first 6 matches with Delhi. He later announced his retirement in December 2018. (Image: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli – Rs 109.2 crore | The Indian captain who was retained for Rs 17 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore has earned a total of Rs 109.2 crore from the IPL. Kohli however hasn’t managed to win the IPL even once with RCB despite reaching the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016. He is also the second-highest run-getter in the IPL with 4948 runs just 37 runs behind Suresh Raina. (Image: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Rohit Sharma – Rs 116.8 crore | The “Hitman” from Mumbai has earned a total of Rs 116.8 crore and was retained by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore this season. The MI captain is also the third-highest on the list of all-time run-scorers with 4493 runs. Sharma who is regarded as one of the most graceful batsmen in India has led Mumbai to the IPL title thrice in 2013, 2015 and 2017. (Image: BCCI/iplt20.com)
MS Dhoni – Rs 122.8 crore | The only captain to win back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, Dhoni is the highest earning batsman in IPL history. He was retained for Rs 15 crore this season after proving his worth by leading Chennai to their third title in last year’s IPL. Under his captaincy CSK has never once failed to reach the play-off stage of the League. (Image: BCCI/iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:38 am

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #Slideshow

