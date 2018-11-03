Testing times: Smith says Kohli key to survival of long-form cricket

While delivering his address at the Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave on November 2, former South African captain Graeme Smith stated that current number one Test batsman, Virat Kohli is the “superstar” who will keep Test cricket alive.

With Test cricket losing spectators to the shorter high-octane T20 encounters, concerns have been raised about the durability of the longest format of the 'gentleman’s game'. However, "As long as Virat keeps promoting Test cricket as an icon and superstar, we all have the chance to keep the game relevant," said Smith at the event.

Kohli has had a spectacular 2018 so far, not just in the whites of Test cricket. Most recently, the Indian skipper became the fastest to complete 10,000 ODI runs eclipsing the record set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli’s phenomenal form during India’s Test outings helped him finish as the highest scorer in both of India's overseas tours this year. In South Africa Kohli amassed 286 runs in six innings while averaging 47.67. He then upped the tempo against England where he scored a stunning 593 runs in 10 innings, averaging 59.30. To put his performance in perspective, the next best batsman, Jos Buttler was 244 runs behind Kohli.

Kohli’s performances with the bat however, couldn’t inspire India to victories on both tours and the Indian skipper will be hoping for a reversal of his team’s fortunes when they travel Down Under. India will be in Australia for a full tour starting next month with an aim to script a maiden series win.

"The fact that he loves Test cricket and puts in performances, it keeps Test cricket relevant in a country that loves the game with IPL and other T20s. It's huge for the game… World cricket is lacking huge amount of superstars. May be one or two in England. I think Virat (Kohli) is that guy (superstar)," said Smith.

Smith also commented on the quality of the Kookaburra balls being used, terming it a huge issue. "The Kookaburra balls in particular is letting people down. It's a ball that softens and does not swing for a long period of time. I think Test cricket cannot afford to have boring draws. It needs the ball to spin, it needs the ball to swing and movement in the air. It needs competition between the bat and the ball so as to keep Test cricket stay relevant," he said.

His comments come at a time when members of the Indian team, including Kohli, have slammed the quality of SG balls.

Virat Kohli’s Test Career in numbers

Matches played: 71

Innings: 122

Runs: 6147

Average: 53.92

Highest score: 243 vs Sri Lanka (Delhi, 2017)

100s: 23

50s: 19

Man of the Match (MoM): 8

Man of the Series (MoS): 3