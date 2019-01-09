App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tendulkar hails contribution of Pujara, pacers in India's win

India's No.3 had a dream series Down Under in which he slammed 521 runs

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on January 9 singled out 'Run Machine' Cheteshwar Pujara for his stellar show in India's historic maiden Test series win in Australia. Tendulkar was also impressed with the style of play dished out by the Indian team, saying the brand of cricket produced by Virat Kohli and his men in the four-Test series was "magnificent". India registered its first-ever Test series triumph in Australia since the country's first visit way back in 1947-48, winning matches at Adelaide and Melbourne while losing at Perth before the rain-marred last Test at Sydney was drawn. "Fantastic. The team has done really well. The brand of cricket that India has been able to produce Down Under has been magnificent," said Tendulkar at the launch of "Keep Moving" initiative by IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Pujara scored 521 runs in the series with three centuries and one half century with 193 as his highest score and Tendulkar pin-pointed that Pujara was outstanding in the series.

"I find it difficult to pinpoint one moment, but I think Pujara has been really outstanding. The number of statements made on Pujara, which ideally weren't in his favour, kind of undermined (diminished) his contribution. Along with (Pujara), (we) cannot ignore the bowlers' contribution. The bowlers have (also) done exceedingly well.

"But somewhere Pujara has been instrumental in laying that solid foundation (standing) on which there were a number of guys who went out and got runs. Virat (Kohli) scored runs in the second Test. Ajinkya (Rahane) had that crucial partnership (in the series). Then Rishabh (Pant), (Ravindra) Jadeja - all these guys have done well. Mayank (Agarwal) got off to a good start. "But (still) if I have to pin-point one guy then Pujara stands out along with the fast bowlers," said Tendulkar. He also hoped that the Test series victory in Australia, the first ever in 71 years, would inspire the younger generation. "I think results like these are really important. I still remember (that) when I was 10 years old, I didn't know much about cricket. But I knew that India had won the World Cup (in 1983) and that's where my journey started. "Hopefully, there are many journeys which have started already. You need these kinds of results to inspire them and make them believe that you can go out and deliver your best and get laurels to our nation. That is exactly what the team has done Down Under," he emphasised.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India #India vs Australia #Sachin Tendulkar

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.