Tendulkar details how he had to "beg" for the opportunity to open the innings for India

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar urged his fans to never shy away from taking risks citing his switch to opening the innings for India as an example to learn from. Tendulkar who used to bat in the middle-order says he had to "beg and plead" to be given the opportunity to open the innings before an ODI against New Zealand in 1994.

In a video shared on LinkenIn, Tendulkar who ended his ODI career with a world record 49 hundreds speaks about how he had to plead in order to convince the team management to allow him to open.

"In 1994, when I started opening the batting for India, the strategy used by all teams was to save wickets. What I tried to do was slightly out of the box," he said.

"I thought I could go up front and take the opposition bowlers on. But I had to beg and plead to please give me a chance. If I fail, I won't come after you again," he added.

With India chasing just 142 in that game, Tendulkar went on to score 82 off just 49 balls sealing a comfortable 7 wicket win. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match in Auckland for his innings which contained 15 fours and 2 sixes.

"In that first match (against New Zealand at Auckland), I scored 82 off 49 balls, so I didn't have to ask again if I would get another chance. They were keen for me to open. But what I'm trying to say here is, don't be afraid of failure," the 46-year-old Tendulkar said.

While he may have ended with a 49 ODI centuries, Tendulkar's first ton in the format came after a long wait of five years.

It was in September 1994 that he hit his first ODI hundred, against Australia in Colombo, having made the switch from the middle-order to opening the innings.

He recorded scores of 82, 63, 40, 63 and 73 in his first five innings as an opening batsman.

Tendulkar finished his ODI career with 18426 runs in 463 matches -- the most by any in the history of the format.