Ten balls into his Test debut, Shardul Thakur is forced off the field

On the morning of Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad, Indian captain Virat Kohli handed pacer Shardul Thakur his maiden Test cap. Thakur thus became 294th player to represent India in Test cricket.

Defending the move, Virat Kohli said at the toss: "Shami has played six Tests in a row [five against England and one versus Windies] and he deserves break." As Windies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bowl, Shardul was immediately pressed into action.

The Maharashtra pacer's debut however did not go as per the plan as the player hobbled off the field after bowling just 10 deliveries. The bowler looked in great discomfort even after receiving some on field treatment by Indian team physio Patrick Farhat.

Thakur has a history of breaking down with injuries as he returned home after complaining of a hip injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup. The bowler picked up the injury after the win against Hong Kong in India’s tournament opener.

Thakur's participation in remainder of the Test hangs in balance.