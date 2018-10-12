App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ten balls into his Test debut, Shardul Thakur is forced off the field

Thakur has a history of breaking down with injuries as he returned home after complaining of a hip injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On the morning of Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad, Indian captain Virat Kohli handed pacer Shardul Thakur his maiden Test cap. Thakur thus became 294th player to represent India in Test cricket.

Defending the move, Virat Kohli said at the toss: "Shami has played six Tests  in a row [five against England and one versus Windies] and he deserves break." As Windies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bowl, Shardul was immediately pressed into action.

The Maharashtra pacer's debut however did not go as per the plan as the player hobbled off the field after bowling just 10 deliveries. The bowler looked in great discomfort even after receiving some on field treatment by Indian team physio Patrick Farhat.

Thakur has a history of breaking down with injuries as he returned home after complaining of a hip injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup. The bowler picked up the injury after the win against Hong Kong in India’s tournament opener.

Thakur's participation in remainder of the Test hangs in balance.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #cricket #India #Sports #West Indies

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.