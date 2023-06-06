WTC 2023 Final: Akram, Ponting, Taylor predict win for Australia, Shastri says ‘whoever lands first punch’

Virat Kohli-led Indian side was defeated in the 2021 WTC summit clash (AP Photo)

Ahead of the mega-clash between India and Australia for the coveted World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 title, five major cricketing experts have shared their views on the match's likely outcome.

Three among them - Pakistan's legendary retired pacer Wasim Akram, Australia's most-successful former captain Ricky Ponting and New Zealand's ex-batter Ross Taylor - have predicted a victory for the Kangaroos.

"I think going into this Test match Australia are slightly favourites, although (Josh) Hazlewood is out and he would have been very handy on this pitch," Akram said, while speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Every session is important; one session maybe Australia will win and India will come back hard in the next one, that’s the beauty of Test cricket."

The match, to be played from July 7-11, is being held at the iconic Oval Stadium in London, which is the heartland of the cricketing world.

Ponting, who has led Australia to two consecutive ODI World Cup victories, was more blunt while stating his prediction. “Australia are just favourites... India have got a couple of little uncertain areas in their team I think in terms of how selection and injuries are concerned," he said.

Taylor, while reiterating the advantage which Australia has, noted that India has suffered a setback due to speedster Jasprit Bumrah's injury. "...I think Australia play here a lot in the Ashes series, and losing Bumrah is a massive loss for India," he said.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri, however, refrained from making any prediction in favour of either of the teams. He said that the side "which lands the first punch" will hold the edge in the five-day match.

“When I see the current form, both of these teams have not played the longer duration of the game for quite some time... I think the first punch will count on day one," Shastri said.

“I think Pat Cummins will be charged up for Australia, and I think Mohammed Shami for India (will be key)," he added.

Former England batter Ian Bell, meanwhile, said the team which will bat first will have a significant advantage. "The forecast is pretty good, a lot of Sun for the week, so you’d expect it to be a pretty good wicket to bat on, certainly in the early stages of the game, maybe take a bit of spin at the back end," he said.

This is the second contest for the WTC title, with the first played between India and New Zealand in 2021. The Indian side, then led by Virat Kohli, was defeated in the summit clash by the Kane Williamsons-headed Kiwis to claim the inaugural title.