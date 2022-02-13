English
    TATA IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings gets England batter Liam Livingstone for Rs 11.50 crore

    TATA IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings also roped in West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith for Rs 6 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Image: Instagram/liaml4893

    England batter Liam Livingstone fetched a staggering 11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings at TATA IPL 2022 auctions. The team also roped in West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith for Rs 6 crore on the second day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions here Sunday. Among Indians, all-rounder Shivam Dube fetched Rs 4 crore from Chennai Super Kings for his six-hitting abilities while Gujarat Titans bagged another out of favour multi-skilled playr Vijay Shankar for Rs 1.4 crore.

    Among other IPL 2022 candidates, Cheteshwar Pujara predictably went unsold at the auction while Ajinkya Rahae got a base price of Rs1 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

    However, the first session's highlight was Livingstone, who hit the million dollar plus mark with five teams bidding for him at one point in time.

    Nevertheless, it must be mentioned that Livingstone played for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season and didn't actually perform well on slow tracks but franchises with still slots to filled (minimum 18 per squad) looked desperate for him.

    Marco Jansen, the South African pacer, who tormented India during Test series, got Rs 4.2 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    The two teams that engaged in bidding war were SRH and Punjab with more than 20cr and 28 crore in their kitty at start of the day.

    [With PTI inputs]
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #England #India #IPL #IPL 2022 #Tata
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 01:55 pm
