TATA IPL 2023 | Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Verma, Sai Sudarshan are India’s future

Guru Krishnan
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST

Sai Sudarshan and Tilak Verma are looked at as India material in all the formats. They have shown that they belong there, from whatever they have performed in IPL 2022, and this year so far.

The future of Indian cricket is in good hands. Certainly in the white-ball format. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known to throw up outstanding talent, separating those with the potential to last long from the also-rans.

While Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad got a taste of international cricket last year and should have got an extended run rather than being cut short at 10 matches (1 ODI, 9 T20Is) across five series, Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Verma and Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudarshan, both left-handed batsmen with supreme skills and abundant confidence, are the ones to watch out for in the future. While Sudarshan is 21, Verma is 20, and Gaikwad is not far away at 26.

The left-hander from Tamil Nadu played an outstanding match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals in the latter’s backyard on Tuesday to bag his first man-of-the-match award at this level.