TATA IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets in last league match

The last league match at the Wankhede Stadium between 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings was of academic interest as to who would finish better than the other in the points table.

After containing SRH to 157 for eight, PBKS scored the runs in a hurry to win by five wickets in 15.1 overs and finish sixth in the table with 14 points, the same position in which they finished in 2019, 2020, and 2021, though the league was of eight teams then. SRH, with 12 points, finished eighth, just above Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

PBKS and SRH also had a bowler each who earlier in the day were rewarded for their impressive performances in this edition with maiden national call-ups for the five-match T20I series against South Africa to be played at five venues in India from June 9 to 19.

Punjab Kings left-arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is regarded as one of the best death-over specialists and who has the best economy of 7.31 (before the start of Sunday’s match) in the death overs, is much better than Jasprit Bumrah (7.38) of Mumbai Indians and team-mate Kagiso Rabada (8.30) in this IPL, celebrated his first-time India selection with figures of 4-0-25-0 bowled in three spells.

The fastest bowler in this league, SRH’s Umran Malik, who clocked 157kmph in the tournament, marked his India call by picking up a wicket with his third delivery. Though, the first time he was in action in the match, he dropped a straight-forward catch at short third man off a Jonny Bairstow top-edge in the second over sent down by off-spinner Washington Sundar. Malik had all the time in the world to catch it but made a mess of it in the end.

But, when he came on to bowl in the first over after Power Play ended, he was welcomed with an on-driven four by Shahrukh Khan. However, Malik had the last laugh as Khan lofted over mid-on and Washington Sundar ran backwards to hold on to the catch two balls later.

Malik, however, went for runs aplenty, Liam Livingstone smashing him for three sixes in his second over. Malik went for 20 runs in his first two overs and came back into the attack in the 16th, when PBKS needed two runs to win, Prerak Mankad hit him for four through cover for the winning runs. Malik finished with 1 for 24 in 2.1 overs.

Though the 23-year-old Arshdeep went wicketless, he had the best economy rate of 6.25 along with slow bowler Liam Livingstone, who also had no success in terms of wickets. In the context of the game, the two bowlers helped PBKS restrict SRH to 157 for eight, with Australian right-arm pacer Nathan Ellis (3/40) and left-arm spinner Harpreet Singh Brar (3/26) being the leading wicket-takers.

For the record, Arshdeep finished IPL 2022 with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.70 while Malik ended with 22 wickets at a 9.03 economy rate.

It was disciplined bowling by PBKS that did not allow SRH, who chose to bat after acting captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss, to race away to a tall score. Batting, though, was not so easy with the ball not coming nicely on to the bat and the pitch being on the slower side, Barring two sizeable partnerships – 47 in 35 balls for the second wicket between opener Abhishek Sharma (43, 32b, 5x4, 2x6) and Rahul Tripathi (20, 18b, 1x4, 1x6) and 58 in 29 balls for the sixth wicket between Washington Sundar (25, 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Romario Shepherd (26 not out, 15b, 2x4, 2x6), none of the other SRH partnerships got going.

The left-handed Sharma top-scored for SRH in the match and also ended as the highest scorer for his team with 426 runs at 30.42 and a strike rate of 133.12. He was looking good for his third fifty of the tournament but fell to a brilliant catch at the long-on boundary by Livingstone, who timed his jump to perfection to intercept the ball that was sailing over his head.

On the other hand, PBKS, who have not won two consecutive matches in this league, finished the tournament on a high. They were off to a blazing start, Jonny Bairstow dealing in fours in the first two overs before being bowled by Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi for 23 (15b, 5x4). Shikhar Dhawan anchored the run chase with 39 while Livingstone provided the finishing touches with a hurricane 49 not out in 22 balls with five sixes and two fours.





