Talks with Shane Warne during Australia tour helped me: Kuldeep Yadav

Moneycontrol News

Kuldeep Yadav said that the chats with former Australian cricketer Shane Warne helped him put on a good display in the Australian tour.

"Every morning before any match I chatted with Warne and talked about my bowling. He kept motivating me," he told CricketNext.

Yadav said Indian coach Ravi Shastri had introduced him to the legendary spinner on the first day of the tour.

Shastri and Warne both said that they would prefer Yadav over Ravichandran Ashwin in the Test side.

"...I think it’s a proven fact that leg spinners can help win you games in all conditions, home or away. So I hope India stick with spinners and Kuldeep gets a spot in any condition because he is a class act," Warne said.

The leggie who has made a place for himself in every format said that he prepares differently for the red ball and the white ball.

In just 39 ODI appearances Yadav has scalped 77 wickets at an astonishing average of 20.64. In Tests he has scalped 24 wickets in 6 appearances. In the shortest form of the game he has 35 wickets.

Since his international debut in 2017, Yadav's stocks have risen astronomically. The 24-year-old is ranked No.2 in ICC T20I bowlers ranking and fourth in ODI rankings.

"The tour was very good, I thought I’ll try to perform for the team whenever I get an opportunity to perform. I bowled quite well in the T20 and ODI games in Australia and New Zealand," he said

IPL and World Cup are just round the corner and Yadav said in order to maintain his top form he will be in constant touch with Warne.