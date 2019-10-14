Taking over at a time when BCCI image has got hampered: Sourav Ganguly

It has been the script so far. Whenever image of Indian cricket has come under crisis Sourav Ganguly has been the man to put the house in order.

In 2000s, when the match fixing fiasco shook the world cricket with India being the center of all the drama that Ganguly became the captain. Ganguly had emphasized in his first press conference as the captain on playing clean cricket. As a captain, Ganguly infused into Indian team fearlessness and nurtured world class talent to help pull Indian cricket from the ruckus that it was in.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) was appointed by the Supreme Court after the spot-fixing saga had rocked India in 2013 . But, that did not help as the situation within BCCI could best be described as that of complete disarray, with state associations taking advantage of the chaos that existed.

And once again Ganguly has emerged as the leader to bail Indian cricket out of trouble. This time as the president of BCCI.

The former Indian skipper has said that "it's a great opportunity for him to do something good" as he prepares for a fresh innings.

Ganguly pipped Brijesh Patel in a see-saw battle and is expected to be the only presidential nominee.

"Obviously, it's a great feeling as I have played for the country and captained the country.

"And I am taking over at a time when BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It's a great opportunity for me to do something good," said the former India captain, who will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.

Ganguly also said his first priority in the short tenure would be to look after "first-class cricketers".

The 47-year-old plans to meet all the stakeholders in Indian cricket and wants to do something that Committee of Administrators (CoA) didn't do for 33 months.

"We will speak to everyone first as we take a decision but my biggest priority will be to look after first class cricketers. I had requested that to the CoA for three years and they didn't listen. That's the first thing I will do, look after the financial health of our first-class cricketers," said Ganguly, who scored more than 18,000 international runs.

Being selected unopposed is a big responsibility, he admitted.

"Whether unopposed or not, there has to be responsibility as it is the biggest organisation in world cricket. Financially, India is a cricketing powerhouse, so it will be a challenge," he said.

Does he regret that the term will be only for nine months?

"Yes, that's the rule and we will deal with it."

For someone, who has won many close ODIs for India, Ganguly was emotionally intrigued by how the board room politics worked.

"I didnt know I would be the President when I came down. You (reporter) asked me and I told you it's Brijesh and when I went up and I came to know it has changed. I have never been in a BCCI election and I never knew it worked like this," he said.

He had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and when asked about whether he will have to campaign for BJP in Bengal, he answered in the negative.

"No, no nothing of that sort. Nobody told me anything," Ganguly said.

Jagmohan Dalmiya has pulled off some amazing board room coups and talking about the late BCCI boss, Ganguly got emotional.

"I have never imagined so (that I will be in shoes of late Jagmohan Dalmiya). He has been like a father to me. There has been some great presidents of BCCI, Mr Srinivasan, Anurag, who have done great job," he said.

So will it be different from captaincy? Ganguly answered, "Nothing can beat being an India captain.