T20I series: India Women may have lost to Australia Women, but history was made at DY Patil Stadium — again

Annesha Ghosh
Dec 10, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Highlights from the first-ever women’s international cricket match at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Smriti Mandhana made 28 runs off 22 balls in the first match of the ongoing T20I series at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. (Image source: Twitter/Mandhana_Smriti)

Deepti Sharma completes a single with a desperate dive at the keeper’s end in the 11th over of India’s innings. The 25,000-strong crowd at the DY Patil Stadium in the western Indian city of Navi Mumbai erupts, as if the home team has struck the winning run.

Except, this isn’t the winning run. And the hosts don’t end up on the winning side on the night.

Yet, when the match-sealing run indeed comes about, an hour and a half or so later, the applause that rings out to cap off the first-ever women’s international cricket match at the stadium, is just as fervent, if not as loud.

World champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallists Australia have just wrapped up their highest successful T20I chase, of 173. They take a 0-1 lead in the five-T20I series, extending their unbeaten streak across formats this year to 25 matches.

Four of those wins have come over India alone. Coming off an Asia Cup title triumph in September-October, they have now copped a second straight defeat against Australia since the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games final in August.

(Image source: Twitter/Jay Shah)