T20I Ireland Tour: Jasprit Bumrah to return as captain of Indian squad

Jasprit Bumrah has been named captain of the 15-member Indian cricket team at the T20 international Ireland tour. (Photo: Twitter)

A Twenty20 International tour of Ireland is generally a low-key affair as far as Indian cricket is concerned, the outing presenting the national selectors with the opportunity to rest ‘regulars’ and try out other options in a bid to build bench strength. It’s no different this time around either, with a slight but significant twist in the tale. The three-match series, starting on August 18 in Malahide in Dublin, will mark a return to international cricket for the first time in 10 and a half months of Jasprit Bumrah, the pace ace who underwent back surgery in New Zealand in March.

Bumrah has been named captain of 15-member side that will also welcome back Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, who too was operated upon for a stress fracture. The 27-year-old last played for the country on August 20 last year, in a One-Day International against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Prasidh was just about beginning to establish himself in the Indian fast bowling wheel when he was rendered hors de combat. His return will be monitored keenly, but all eyes will unerringly be trained on Bumrah, the undisputed leader of the attack until being laid low by a series of injuries culminating in the surgery earlier this year. With the 50-over World Cup two months away, the brains trust will be keen that he comes through the rigours of match-play unscathed. His form and wicket-taking abilities won’t be so much in focus as how his body holds up after such a long break from competitive play. With the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka later this month and the World Cup starting in October on the horizon, the 29-year-old’s comeback assumes even greater significance than normal. After all, his quality both at the start of the innings and especially at the death, when his pinpoint yorkers and wonderfully disguised slower ones make him a potent, tangible wicket-taking threat, are well documented.

Bumrah’s unique, impossible-to-replicate action meant that at some stage, he would have to contend with the debilitating but unavoidable spectre of a serious injury. Since this latest back injury in August last year, he made more than one attempt to return to India colours. Named in the squad for the 20-over Asia Cup in the UAE last year, he played two T20 games against Australia in September and pulled up sore, scans revealing a stress-related injury that ruled him out of the Asia Cup as well as the T20 World Cup.

After rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, he was pencilled in for the home white-ball series against Sri Lanka but felt discomfort when his workload was upped during a fitness drill in Mumbai in January, swinging the scales in favour of surgery to rid him of the problem entirely. Since the surgery, Bumrah’s recovery and rehabilitation has been marked by care and caution; the injudiciousness of rushing him back when not yet 100 per cent hasn’t been lost on either the team management or the selectors — not to mention Bumrah himself — and the fact that he has gradually increased his workload and played in a couple of non-representative matches without feeling any adverse effects must be seen as a massive plus.

There is no doubt that India have missed Bumrah during his long hiatus from the sport. The results might indicate that they haven’t done too badly, but as is generally the case, they only tell half the tale. Of the nine matches since Bumrah’s last Test in July 2022, India have won five, lost two and drawn the other two. Twenty-eight One-Day Internationals (ODIs) have fetched 19 wins and seven defeats while in T20Is, India have 11 victories and six losses in the 18 matches for which the Gujarat quick hasn’t been available. These are perfectly acceptable numbers which testify to the depth in the Indian pace attack, but they don’t mask the fact that the records would have been more impressive had Bumrah been around.

For one thing, Bumrah is an accomplished wicket-taker — 319 scalps in 162 international appearances — who quickly established himself as the all-format go-to man for his three long-time skippers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The short walk and an explosive run-up culminating in a braced left knee and a hyperextension of the right elbow that enables him to deliver the ball later than most bowlers has made life impossibly difficult for so many for so long. Additionally, Bumrah’s presence lifts the bowling group, while often forcing opposition batsmen to take risks against other bowlers. Many of his colleagues’ wickets are an offshoot of both the pressure he imposes and the threat his presence in the XI poses, a luxury India haven’t been able to summon in key games such as the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide (which they surrendered by 10 wickets) last November, or in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June.

Bumrah will need game-time in the lead-up to the World Cup, though that will also be tempered by the necessity to manage his workload and ensure that he doesn’t end up doing too much too soon. As India seek their first global title since 2013, he looms as a central figure to the World Cup campaign on home patch, much like Zaheer Khan was in 2011 when India went all the way under Dhoni. Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid will be desperate — even if they won’t admit publicly — for a Bumrah fully fit and firing on all cylinders to line up in the tournament opener against Australia on October 8 in Chennai, the Ireland sojourn the first baby steps in that endeavour.

Prasidh’s ODI numbers don’t compare unfavourably with Bumrah, though he has played less than a fifth of the latter’s 72 matches. Bumrah has 121 wickets in 72 games at an average of 24.30, an economy of 4.63 and a strike-rate of 31.4 balls per wicket; Prasidh’s corresponding numbers are 25 scalps in 14 ODIs, average 23.92, economy 5.32, strike-rate 26.9. Seldom in recent times would a T20I debut by an Indian have been so eagerly awaited.

There are others in the party with points to prove, not least the middle-order grouping of Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper-batsmen Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, as well as the returning Shuvam Dube and Washington Sundar. But no prizes for guessing who the spotlight will uncompromisingly be on.