T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s love affair with Adelaide Oval continues

Cricketers hold certain grounds dear to their heart. The positive vibes they get from those grounds, having done well in their previous visits, automatically gives them the boost. Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar always did so well in Port of Spain, Trinidad, that he averaged 99.13 at that venue, scoring four hundreds and two fifties in five Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar had his love affair with Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium scoring 30 short of 1,000 runs and averaged 88.18 with five centuries and two half-centuries in 10 Test appearances there.

Stylish batters from Hyderabad, VVS Laxman and Mohammad Azharuddin had a special liking to Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, where they averaged 110.64 and 107.50, respectively, with Laxman even making his highest Test score, 281, at this venue.

Not that Virat Kohli needed extra motivation when he came to the Adelaide Oval for the crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Kohli has been in great form in the last couple of months that he scored his only T20 International century in the Asia Cup in Dubai against Afghanistan less than two months ago and has been in great nick in this tournament.

Against Bangladesh, Kohli remained unbeaten on 64 off just 44 balls with eight fours and one six to take India to a challenging 184 for six. It was Kohli’s third unbeaten half-century in this tournament following scores of 82 not out against Pakistan in Melbourne and 62 not out against The Netherlands in Sydney. The only failure by his standards was in Perth in the previous match against South Africa when he hooked to fine leg a short ball from Lungi Ngidi to be caught for 12.

Kohli’s efforts ended up with India clinching a closely-contested match with rain interruption revising the victory target for Bangladesh to 151 and eventually India winning by five runs with Kohli named man of the match.

At the presentation, Kohli said how much he loved playing at the Adelaide Oval. “As soon as I knew the World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team. I absolutely love playing on this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at the MCG (vs Pakistan) was meant to be, but when I come here, it's like I'm meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting.”

Kohli certainly did enjoy his knock against Bangladesh, and his fans thoroughly enjoyed his yet another masterpiece.

It was at the Adelaide Oval that Kohli scored his first Test century on his first tour to this country 11 seasons ago. It was a series that did not go well for India, losing 0-4, and for Kohli until the previous Test in Perth, when he came of age and showed signs of greatness by scoring 75 in the second innings and going on to do better in the first innings of the Adelaide Test, making 116 when everyone else had found the going tough. The next best Indian score was wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha’s 35 as India went down by 298 runs.

Kohli’s next Test at Adelaide Oval was in 2014-15 when he was also acting as a stand-in captain as Mahendra Singh Dhoni missed the Test due to a thumb injury. The Test revived Kohli’s Test career after a horrendous tour of England in which he aggregated only 134 runs in 10 innings.

His 115 and 141 rank among the top of his Test knocks and also gave an indication of the nature of his captaincy, going for a win at any cost and not minding if they lost in going for a win.

In the same year, Kohli scored a magnificent 107 against Pakistan in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup at this ground, guiding the team to a convincing victory. It was an innings that Kohli described that he felt everything going well right from the morning of the match, the Indian supporters lining up outside the ground and the fact that he had succeeded in the previous outings here.

Though Kohli did not make another Test century at this picturesque ground in the capital city of South Australia in his next two visits (3 &34 in 2018 and 74 & 4 in 2020), he has always considered this ground so dear to him.

He did make another ODI century, 104 against Australia in 2016 while in the lone T20I before Wednesday’s match, he made an unbeaten 90 against the hosts Australia in 2016.

On Wednesday against Bangladesh, Kohli walked in at the fall of his captain Rohit Sharma’s wicket in the third over.

Kohli got into the groove with two consecutive fours off Taskin Ahmed, the first off a drive over the cover fielder and the next an edge over the slip. Kohli’s presence in the middle encouraged KL Rahul to play his shots and get to his fifty.

However, Rahul did not pay too much attention to doing well at a particular venue or not. Asked how much confidence he gained from Kohli, who excelled at this venue and if that rubbed on to him, the India vice-captain said after the match: “It was good (to be amongst runs again). I was confident, I was batting well, I was seeing the ball really well. Today was my day that I got off to a start, hit with the middle of the bat. You only focus on what is in front of you, what you need to do, not think about what ground you are playing on, what the conditions are. Your mind is on what you need to do.”

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said to a pointed question by moneycontrol.com at the post-match press conference, if he had special plans to stop Kohli, especially at the venue where he has had huge successes.

Shakib said: “That’s why I brought Taskin Ahmed into the attack. He had the best opportunity to get him out. The ball went past his bat when Taskin was bowling. Unfortunately, luck was not on his side. The way Virat Kohli is playing, every team will plan something. It may work or it may not work. The way he is batting, he can win you matches anyway.”

It is as if this World Cup was meant to be a Virat Kohli special. Not only is he the highest run getter so far, with 220 runs in four innings with only one not out for a mind-blowing average of 220. He is also the highest run accumulator in all T20 World Cups, 1,064 runs in 25 matches at 88.66, moving past Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (1,016 at 39.07).

And, Kohli is not finished yet. He is determined to see India lift the World Cup. And, he will do anything in his capacity to get there.