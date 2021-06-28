T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

The Twenty20 World Cup scheduled to be happen in India will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the health and safety concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly told news agency PTI on June 28.

The T20 cricket event is to be held in October-November.

"We have officially intimated the ICC (International Cricket Council) that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly told the news agency.

Read more cricket news on Moneycontrol here

At the start of June, the ICC had given the BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.