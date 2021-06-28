MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The T20 World Cup is to be held in October-November.

Moneycontrol News
June 28, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

The Twenty20 World Cup scheduled to be happen in India will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the health and safety concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly told news agency PTI on June 28.

The T20 cricket event is to be held in October-November.

"We have officially intimated the ICC (International Cricket Council) that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out," Ganguly told the news agency.

Read more cricket news on Moneycontrol here

At the start of June, the ICC had given the BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Close
Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #India #Sourav Ganguly #Sports #T20 World Cup #UAE
first published: Jun 28, 2021 03:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.